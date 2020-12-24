NC Senator Bob Steinburg has been mentioned in the national news more than a bit of late because of his strong opinions questioning the validity of the presidential election of 2020.
Defiant despite the reported results, Steinburg remains an ardent supporter of President Trump.
A Washington Post story about Steinburg – “North Carolina GOP lawmaker urges Trump to suspend civil liberties to keep power: ‘Invoke the Insurrection Act’” published Dec. 16 – went viral across North Carolina: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/16/north-carolina-republican-trump-insurrection/
Steinburg said the story mischaracterized his comments with WRAL. Daily Advance's story about his comments appears on the web pages of both the Perquimans Weekly (PerquimansWeekly.com) and Daily Advance.
This column is not about what Steinburg said, but about journalism and free speech.
Post reporter Katie Shepherd wrote her story without so much as talking to Steinburg. Instead, she gathered comments Steinburg had posted to social media and others he may have made during an interview with a Raleigh television station.
While some reporters consider this as journalism, others may disagree, particularly given the incendiary nature of the topic of suspending civil liberties and declaring a national emergency; a means to an end hit the reset button on the election if justified.
Steinburg said he was not given a fair chance to offer comment before the article was published by the Washington Post.
Shepherd contacted Steinburg’s Senate office at 12:30 a.m. and gave him until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 to offer any comments.
Problem was that no one was working in Steinburg’s senate office at that hour, so neither he nor his staff were aware of the reporter’s email until long after the story was published to the web at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 16. Twelve hours later, the Post attempted to reach out again via email at 5:38 p.m. Dec. 16 – long after the senate office closed for the day.
“I was not given an opportunity to respond given when they reached out to me,” Steinburg said in an interview with the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly. “No one in the office then – or any office. This is likely either a cub reporter who didn’t know any better (which I doubt) or she knew I would not get her message which allowed her to write what she wanted to write. Just check out the headline!”
Other news outlets including the Charlotte Observer, Raleigh News and Observer and the Daily Advance were able to reach Steinburg on Wednesday – the same day the story appeared in the Washington Post’s online edition.
Dec. 17, Steinburg took issue with the reporter’s methodology and how she mischaracterized his quotes, according to an email exchange between his senate account and the Washington post.
“Your article stating quotes from me are incorrect,” Steinburg’s email to Shepard said. “You did not interview me and in fact contacted my office shortly after 12 midnight looking for a response from me by 5 AM. Are you serious? These are not direct quotes. If you believe they are, please verify where you found them. ‘Urges Trump to suspend Civil Liberties and invoke the Insurrection Act’ Really? I await your timely reply with appropriate recant or documentation.”
Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly sought answers from the Washington Post because without actively exercising due diligence to reach Steinburg, the story appears to be a breach of journalistic ethics.
See the email that was sent by the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly to the Post’s executive editor Martin Baron, Managing Editor (Hiring and development, ethics and standards) Tracy Grant and Shepherd that is published within the extended version of this column posted to the Chowan Herald and Perquimans Weekly’s webpage.
Washington Post’s ethics policy:
No story is fair if it covers individuals or organizations that have not been given the opportunity to address assertions or claims about them made by others. Fairness includes diligently seeking comment and taking that comment genuinely into account.
Only the Post’s Director Communications Shani George replied to the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly’s inquiry.
“Our overnight team reported the story based on a public official's published remarks to journalists. The senator is quoted at length in the story. His office has not yet provided any additional comment for the story.”
George is right because it has become common practice to gather quotes from television news shows and/or politicos’ social media accounts and repackaging them as journalism. Every time Trump tweets something, some news outlets get the vapors. Not everyone sees Steinburg’s daily posts to social media or watched the interview with WRAL, so repackaging his remarks is news.
The national media has never been fair to Trump and holds his supporters in utter contempt, so it should come as no surprise the lack of due diligence when attempting to reach out to Steinburg.
But let’s be real for a moment. Post’s reporter was probably not interested in hearing from Steinburg anymore than he was in reaching out to her. Still, other media outlets were able to connect with Steinburg, so why not the Post?
Moreover, Shepherd’s last job was as a staff writer for an alt-weekly in Portland, Oregon, while Steinburg bills himself as a conservative’s conservative, the reincarnation of US Senator Jesse Helms. The likely disconnect between Shepherd and Steinburg’s world views is emblematic of a charged political divide between the media and Republicans that seems to grow wider everyday.
Many mainstream media journalists have become advocates that embrace one side, thus forcing Republicans and conservatives in particular to utilize social media to spread their message. The media needs to do a better job accurately reporting both sides because the nation exists in a distorted reality where people embrace only the news sources that share their worldview.
While major media outlets tend to be openly critical of Trump and his supporters, it would be good for them to remember that more than 74 million people cast their ballots for him, so dismissing their views is a recipe for ruin.
Like Trump, Steinburg won a majority of votes cast for him across eastern NC, so his opinion deserves respect particularly when voicing concerns shared not just by many of his constituents, but millions of people across the nation. Maybe a means to bridge the divide is to break away from the newsroom’s echo chamber by hiring journalists with a red state world view.
People can agree or disagree with Steinburg’s statements on social media. And he’s hasn’t backed away from those comments or his positions regarding his views about the election.
Some who disagree with Steinburg have been unkind on social media; that’s putting it mildly. After the Washington Post’s story’ was published, Steinburg said he’s been sent many “vile and disgusting” emails, the worst of which have been sent to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Free speech is free for everyone – that’s a hard pill to swallow for some people who demand that Steinburg shut up. And it’s tough for the mainstream media when someone questions its preferred narrative about the election – nothing to see here folks – an odd position given the recent foreign cyberattacks against the federal government and big corporations.
Though these days one person’s truth is another person’s heresy, we need to get back to a point where we can discuss important things without getting “triggered” when someone says something we don’t like. Free speech has to be free for everyone, or else no one.
Email that was sent by the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly to the Washington Post:
I'm editor of a small newspaper in northeastern NC -- Perquimans Weekly. Our newspaper may not cover the world, but we do a good job in our small corner that includes the stories I write in Chowan County, where Sen. Bob Steinburg lives.
Story I read late last night: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/16/north-carolina-republican-trump-insurrection/
I'll preface my question with this from the WaPo's ethics policy:
No story is fair if it covers individuals or organizations that have not been given the opportunity to address assertions or claims about them made by others. Fairness includes diligently seeking comment and taking that comment genuinely into account.
Further, there's this email exchange between Ms. Shepherd and Sen. Steinburg's office -- see below.
A phone call from WaPo reporter seeking comment between midnight and 5 a.m. -- how does that narrow window, between the witching hour but before sunrise Dec. 16, jive with the ethics policy?
Regarding due diligence, I suppose the story – posted at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 16 – could have been updated later with Steinburg's comments if perhaps the newspaper were to reach out to his office again during business hours, but sending a follow-up email at 5:38 p.m. Dec. 16 after the Senator's office closes seems to have missed the mark again. Maybe the ball could've been passed from the night shift to another reporter working the day shift, don't know.
Since the WaPo did not make a serious effort to contact the primary source mentioned in the lead graf and headline before posting the story at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 16, the reporting (?) is culled comments from WRAL and Facebook; less incentive for Steinburg to return the call since the story had already been posted.
That said, Steinburg was clearly available for comment since the Charlotte Observer story was able to reach out to Steinburg and post a story at 6:11 p.m. Dec. 16: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article247895815.html
Many other local and regional news outlets were able to contact Steinburg so as to post stories too.
Call me old fashioned, but maybe if after the WaPo made a genuine attempt to reach him failed, you could've added a standard sentence like "Washington Post was unable to reach Steinburg for comment" or something similar based on the circumstances and/or policy.
After reviewing the WaPo's ethics policy and the email, I am looking for a statement clarifying all this for a story I'm writing. After all, this household does have a copy of the movie "All the President's Men" on the shelves.
Naturally, I would prefer an answer via email. I think most writers/thinkers do their best thinking when putting pen to paper.
However, if anyone wants to talk in person, my cell number is (redacted). I'll be available all day (Thursday) except between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. or so because by the grace of God, I have a lane reserved at the local pool; space that's hard to come by during covid times.
Email Exchange between Steinburg's office and the Washington Post
Below is the email exchange between the WaPo reporter and Steinburg’s office. The only information redacted by the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly is WaPo reporter’s cellphone number so as to preserve her privacy.
From: Shepherd, Katie <Katie.Shepherd@washpost.com>
Sent: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 12:29 AM
To: Sen. Bob Steinburg <Bob.Steinburg@ncleg.gov>
Subject: Washington Post Inquiry: WRAL News Interview
Hi Sen. Steinburg,
I am a reporter at The Washington Post. I am writing a story about the comments you made in reference to the presidential election on WRAL News on Tuesday.
Is there anything from the interview that you'd like to clarify or expand upon?
I work overnight and write for the early morning, so my deadline is about 5am EST. I can add a statement later if needed.
My cell is (redacted) and my email is katie.shepherd@washpost.com.
Thank you,
Katie Shepherd
Reporter, Morning Mix
The Washington Post
(o) 202-334-6716
From: Edward Stiles (Sen. Bob Steinburg) <Edward.Stiles@ncleg.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 10:34:37 AM
To: Shepherd, Katie <Katie.Shepherd@washpost.com>
Subject: RE: Washington Post Inquiry: WRAL News Interview
December 16, 2020
Good morning, Ms. Shepherd.
You sent the email at 12:30 this morning, and only gave us until 5:00 A.M?!
Looks like you had no intention of getting Senator Steinburg’s side of the story regardless, given the time you sent the email and the deadline you gave us.
Edward A. Stiles, Jr.
Legislative Assistant | Senator Bob Steinburg
300 N Salisbury Street Room 301B
Raleigh, NC 27603
Office: (919) 715-8293
From: "Shepherd, Katie" <Katie.Shepherd@washpost.com>
Date: December 16, 2020 at 5:38:17 PM EST
To: "Edward Stiles (Sen. Bob Steinburg)" <Edward.Stiles@ncleg.gov>
Subject: Re: Washington Post Inquiry: WRAL News Interview
Hi Edward,
I’m an overnight worker and those are my hours. As I said, I can add a statement at any time, if Sen. Steinburg would like to share one.
Thank you,
Katie Shepherd
Reporter | The Washington Post