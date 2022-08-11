Police officers take an oath to defend their community, even if it means paying the ultimate sacrifice. They are human, like anyone else, and want to go home alive at the end of their shifts.

They make mistakes because they’re human. The only difference between them and us is the quick decisions they make regarding losing their lives and those under their protection. Today, they also face the threat of being assassinated during the performance of their duties. That is tremendous additional stress, causing the potential for mistakes, not of the heart but of the mind.