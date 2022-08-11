Police officers take an oath to defend their community, even if it means paying the ultimate sacrifice. They are human, like anyone else, and want to go home alive at the end of their shifts.
They make mistakes because they’re human. The only difference between them and us is the quick decisions they make regarding losing their lives and those under their protection. Today, they also face the threat of being assassinated during the performance of their duties. That is tremendous additional stress, causing the potential for mistakes, not of the heart but of the mind.
In addition, police officers also realize that they may not only be in the gunsight of a murderer; they may be under the microscope of pandering and unfit prosecutors or cowardly police chiefs who hold no loyalties to their officers. Many police chiefs are appointed with no qualifications; they’re appointed to satisfy political correctness and ethnic diversity goals.
Are our police officers entitled to be “the honorable?” Yes!
There was a time that the prosecutor’s office and the police were a team, but no more. Then, complete investigations of their actions were considered, including if mistakes were intentional or accidental due to job stresses, before any publicity was provided. Today, police officers are immediately kicked under the bus and proclaimed to be guilty before any “real” investigation is completed.
While police officers are making life and death decisions, without the necessary time to think, these radical “woke” prosecutors must only decide what cocktail to order at the golf course or country clubhouse. They indeed share no concern or responsibility regarding their community’s safety from the criminals they readily release.
My question is this. Who is really honorable, and who is not? Indeed, not many prosecutors are today. While police officers arrest violent criminals, many far-left prosecutors fail to prosecute them, letting them back out on the streets, thus causing our communities to be violently unsafe. Are these prosecutors entitled to be called “honorable” while they fail to protect their communities? The answer is no!
Many prosecutors are disgracing their offices and are publicly denounced, such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, to name a few. One such example is in Manhattan.
One of the most unfit and notorious is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He disgraces the criminal justice system by serving and protecting criminals before law-abiding citizens and victims. Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or approximately 12 percent of his staff, have resigned thus far this year. In 2021, 97 assistant district attorneys left. A former top prosecutor called this woke criminal justice reform insanity.
The exodus of assistant district attorneys from Bragg’s office started two weeks into his tenure. First, he issued a “day one” memorandum instructing his assistants to downgrade certain felonies to misdemeanors and to decline to seek prison sentences for many criminals. That same day, nine assistant district attorneys resigned and headed to the door.
Reforms adopted by the state of New York in 2019 mandated that district attorneys hand over to the defense reams of material under strict time constraints. A former Manhattan assistant district attorney and trial division chief said: “You become a file clerk rather than a trial lawyer.”
In another example of the evidentiary burden involving a crime at a protest, prosecutors can now be forced to produce the bodycam footage of every police officer at the protest. One former assistant district attorney said: “It’s insanity. Most of it is completely irrelevant and not germane in any way to the issues of the case. And if you take too long to produce it, you might see your entire case tossed from the system. There are tons of cases getting dismissed.”
Who is suffering the most? The law-abiding citizens and victims of crimes. Who is honorable and who is not?
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He lives in Perquimans County.