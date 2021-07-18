Are you superstitious? In a study, 25% of those polled admitted they were. This tells me that 75% don’t believe in it, but won’t take chances. They don’t walk under ladders; avoid black cats and the number 13, yet still claim to not be superstitious.
I admit that I am, and have all the qualifications. I was raised in the rural South by elders whose existence was based on signs and omens to provide a good crop and healthy life. It can be difficult to separate a superstition from a tradition.
When and what we planted was predicated by tradition. This is why the “Farmer’s Almanac” was found in most rural homes and second only to the Holy Bible. My grandmother believed that Moses came off the mountain with the Ten Commandments under one arm and the King James Version under the other.
I have been exposed to it my entire life. As a kid we would be careful to not step on cracks in the sidewalk. “Step on a crack and you break your Mama’s back.” I’ll bet you don’t remember that.
Each year we had our winter “hog killing.” The weather had to be cold to preserve the meat or it would spoil, and it had to be in the right phase of the moon. Otherwise, the grease would not cook out of it. Do you ever notice that sometimes your bacon doesn’t fry crisp like it should? That’s because commercial producers process constantly, not just when the moon is right.
My grandfather always planted potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day. He said that if he didn’t the bugs would eat them. He always had a good crop. I think it’s ironic that the Irish potato has to be planted on St. Patrick’s Day. Food Lion doesn’t advertise when theirs were planted, only the price.
I started as a telephone lineman and we would manually dig and set poles. At times we would have to find extra dirt to fill the hole, even with a pole in it. Other days, we would have dirt left over. The only explanation I would get from the old timers was “It’s the phase of the moon.”
I also did a stint with a rescue squad unit and saw changes in human behavior on different phases of the moon. Go to an emergency room on a full moon and you could see more police officers filling out reports than hospital personnel.
I think athletes are more superstitious than the average person. As a bat boy I made sure bats were never crossed. Later as a player, I made sure I did not step on the foul line as I went on or off the field.
Let me have a good game and I would make sure I ate the same meal and had the same routine before the next game. I was not alone. I guarantee that 99% of pro and amateur athletes have some pre-game ritual.
The weirdest I recall was the late Pete Maravich. “Pistol Pete” played almost 750 basketball games in his college and professional career. No big deal you say. Suppose I tell you he wore the same pair of socks for every one of his games during those 14 years? I can’t even keep a pair together during 14 washings!
I could go on, but I’ll leave you to think about your own superstitions and traditions. By the way, don’t forget to count the number of foggy days in September. That will be the number of snows you can expect the coming winter. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident of Perquimans County.