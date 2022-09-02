Once upon a time, the term, “Back in the Day” was a reminiscent expression for a previous time of joy and romp and whatever. Now, “Back in the Day” easily relates to 2019, just two years ago, before COVID. And in those two years, since the new “Back in the Day” society and the world we once knew has somewhat changed.
If 2019 was the beginning of COVID, it was also the year “shortcuts” came into their own. Back in the Day, the old one, the only shortcut I knew was the one through Mr. Swanson’s tomato patch trimming my journey by a half mile or so. If I took that shortcut, my shoes better not be muddy when done, according to my mother. I reserved that shortcut for dire late-for-dinner emergencies.
Today, shortcuts have become a way of life. Once frowned upon, recently they are heralded and promoted. Shortcuts are keyboard techniques. There are shortcut-making-apps and they have become a professed way of doing business for many.
We all notice distinct differences in the way things are being done today compared to “Back in the Day.” Store stocking is now done during open business hours, ending overnight stocking for many stores, as it cuts down on payroll, utilities and other incidentals. A wise shortcut became policy.
Although many businesses have adopted proven shortcuts as new policies, many businesses along with some government agencies have simply accepted unproven and in some cases, failing shortcuts as policy without reviewing previous procedures.
COVID deemed shortcuts necessary, an almost accepted way of getting a job done. Call it shortcut survival. Whether it was shortcuts in work hours, shortcuts on commute times, shortcuts on time children were in school, shortcuts were all shorter steps implemented while COVID was our universe, making lengthy strides impossible.
While COVID has somewhat been put to sleep, unfortunately, some shortcut policies need to be revisited while we wake up the more regimented policies and procedures of the past, pre-2019.
Policy makers are frantic. Their work is not to be tossed out because we existed without it while surviving in a needed shortcut world. Shortcuts served a purpose, however, it may be time to revisit the path of proven policies and best practices while we go through this course correction.
Shortcuts, while useful in tumultuous times in order to meet goals, need to be retired and the more strict policies implemented as checkpoints need to be readopted and implemented.
Every business and government agency needs to reevaluate their policies and procedures. And while some businesses have decided proven shortcuts are economical money saving techniques, others cannot cut corners as human welfare could be at stake.
This especially deems true for national businesses and government agencies that hold the people’s welfare in their hands. It is time for a strict policy review. We may find shortcuts overpower policies of the past and aren’t acceptable operating procedures.
John Foley is a previously retired newspaper editor and restaurateur, and a Staff Writer for the Bertie LedgerAdvance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.