Being a small-town reporter is actually pretty fun.
Let me offer a hypothetical. Say I worked at the Chicago Tribune as a beat reporter. I’m assigned to education, crime, environment, traffic, what have you. I get assigned to one topic and I stick to it. I specialize in it.
While they could be fun for a while, it may lack the broad diversity of being a small-town reporter. I’ll tell you why.
Local journalism – well in this case, hyperlocal journalism – allows you to dig your teeth into nearly every subject out there, especially when you’re the only one on the street.
Big tourist-filled events? Sure. The county commissioners beat? You got it. Jobs and the economy? Okay. Local history? Of course. Volunteer organizations? All the time.
Instead of one beat every week, I get them all. Just this week I attended a grand event for the town hospital, a cozy ceremony for a longtime emergency aid group, a big announcement about the local high school and, of course, a regularly scheduled town council meeting. You get all flavors in a short period of time. It can get rather interesting.
Can it be tiring? Sometimes. But completing a week’s worth of news stories, on all sorts of topics big and small, can be incredibly gratifying when I finally get to submit them.
You also learn a lot too.
Why? Because in smaller digs like this, things are more intimate. You get to know folks more, sometimes on a first name basis. The rush of the city feels distant and almost foreign when I’m on Broad Street in Edenton.
The more people you get to know, the more you learn. They educate you on the history of the area, their generations of family, the longevity of various community groups, etc. The more you learn, the richer and more detailed your stories can become with added context. Think of it as a domino effect.
Granted, there are hectic days where it feels the one reporter is being pulled in every direction imaginable. But those days are fewer in comparison to the “normal” days, where you can pop into a shop and chat up the owner and ask how their business is doing, or hang out at the library long enough to learn who the regulars are.
Being a reporter in a small town is more personable, I’d say. Some reporters may not like that. They may prefer the cold and clinical interactions that come with our more detached social lives.
While one should always beware the personal bias when in a more intimate setting like a small town, it presents itself as personal growth to overcome it.
If the day ever comes and one day I’m a city slicker, moonlighting for an assigned beat week after week, maybe I’ll look back and long for those friendlier days.
Or maybe I’ll never leave them behind.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.