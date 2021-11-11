For most of my life I have seen the signs around small towns in eastern North Carolina advertising a local tradition, known as a turkey shoot.
These events are typically held in the late fall as a fundraiser for fire departments to help with much-needed equipment and resources to protect the firefighters and citizens in the community.
In all of my years in Bertie County, I have never attended a turkey shoot. Even in my teenager years, all of my friends looked forward to attending the annual event and I would simply decline. I found no thrill in standing around in the freezing cold watching others shoot at targets in a sea of camouflage coats and orange hats. I knew I would not be participating, because I was not going to look crazy since I did not know what I was doing.
A good friend of mine once told me that you are never too old to try new things, and this past weekend I did exactly that.
I have teenagers, and two of them are boys. They love all things that are hunting, fishing and shooting. They wanted to go to the annual turkey shoot that supports the Askewville Volunteer Fire Department.
So…
I tried something new, and attended my first turkey shoot. I have to say it was an interesting night with the smell of gunpowder, bonfires flaming from barrels and some friendly competition all for a good cause.
When I arrived I had no idea what I suppose to do to get my youngest son, Gabriel, into the shooting fun.
Gabriel had been practicing his shooting for week’s preparing the big night. He practiced with all of the guns to pick the right one.
I bought him ten rounds for the night to see if he would like it.
The first time the announcer called his name he paused like he was second guessing himself before he went to his position and took the shot.
Soon his older brother, Drew arrived and that is when the fun really began.
I was able to watch the both of the shoot side-by-side for the next 15 rounds.
Gabriel insisted on me shooting one of his rounds, and after much debate I decided I would do it.
I decided if everyone else could participate, I could too. It was all for fun and a good cause.
By the end of the night we walked away with four turkeys and a prize. I thought this wasn’t too bad for a “city slicker,” as my friends call me, who has never been to anything like this before.
The truth is at the end of the night I had a fantastic time, and I am ready to do it again.
No matter your age, you should always be willing to try something new because you may realize you have been missing a lot of fun.
Also, the more participation means the more funds raised for important organizations, like the Askewville Volunteer Fire Department.
I am already looking forward to next year.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.