Once upon a time, if you wanted to go to the Town Square and voice your opinion, you had to do it in person. So people could see your real identity and form an idea of your legitimacy.
Or, if you had the wherewithal and wanted to reach a mass audience, you had to put your money where your mouth was and print your voice, whether news or opinion.
Eventually, the advertisers and your subscribers would let you know if your opinion was worth anything. And, those subscribers were in your backyard. They were neighbors. And they knew you and what you really stood for. And, if you were a reputable news person or not.
The newspaper was a community watchdog. Sometimes disliked, other times praised, depending on the side of the issue you sat.
Both of those scenarios could be costly. One option could cause the soap boxer in the Town Square to lose friends, real ones, that they actually know and see around town. The other, friends along with substantial finances.
In 1972, I published my first newspaper - The Plymouth Community Crier. I had that town square vision that some guys have today. The Crier’s logo was a knicker-clad, afternoon coated gent, under a lamp post in Pilgrim Park reading a newspaper.
My partner - a 38-year-old former Burroughs Corporation V.P and I - a puppy at 22 years old, scraped together a few grand and printed the first 15,000 copy press run for under $300. Not much today. A house payment back then. We were a weekly. The cost accumulated rapidly. I was the Editor, he was the ad manger.
I pursued my journalism career in Massachusetts after selling the Crier two years later and joining a group of papers in Lexington, Massachusetts, as an editor.
Lexington has a real town square. Where revolutionists held their heads high, in the face of fight, to defend their speech. Others started newspapers, like the Lexington Minuteman.
Today, the Minuteman is owned by Gatehouse Media, with newspapers in 27 states. They have reporters, and editors and people who make decisions about what is published online and in print.
Newspapers are known for having those types of professionals. Journalists continue to be town square criers, simply doing it in a different way today. As professional journalists, some of us spanning the days of hot type to offset print, to digital, we still follow the ethics and standards and responsibilities that some non journalists chose to ignore.
People know us, they know how to contact us, and we pride ourselves in that.
In his quest to save the world, one overpriced project at a time, Elon Musk has driven his Twezla down to Twitter’s virtual town square and has vowed to protect free speech.
In order for speech to be credibly free, one needs to know and see who is passing along the knowledge. And is it fact, fiction, rumor or opinion? That’s what will protect the town square.
The rest is entertainment, to attract eyes, for advertisers and the bird.
John Foley is a previously retired newspaper editor and restaurateur, and a Staff Writer for the Bertie LedgerAdvance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.