When parents and their children who aspire to attend college evaluate which college or university to attend, do they think about the professors who will be doing the teaching? What type of professors are these institutions of higher education hiring? Would parents of prospective students want them as their professors?

Sadly, there seems to be a longer-growing list of professors who should never be exposed to students or anyone else. These professors may be highly educated, but who they are is something else. There is more to properly teaching children than helping them obtain academic achievements and degrees.