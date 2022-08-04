...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
When parents and their children who aspire to attend college evaluate which college or university to attend, do they think about the professors who will be doing the teaching? What type of professors are these institutions of higher education hiring? Would parents of prospective students want them as their professors?
Sadly, there seems to be a longer-growing list of professors who should never be exposed to students or anyone else. These professors may be highly educated, but who they are is something else. There is more to properly teaching children than helping them obtain academic achievements and degrees.
Sadly, more and more of these professors are slipping through the cracks today. Such a professor is University of California at Berkeley law professor Khiara M. Bridges. She is highly educated, with both a law degree and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.
During U.S. Senate hearings in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Bridges shared beliefs that contradict everything normal and that are against everything that students should be exposed to by a professor.
During Bridges’ testimony before Congress, she testified, “Many women, cis women, have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy, as well as non-binary people who are capable of pregnancy.”
Here are some definitions: a “cis woman,” or cisgendered woman, is an adult assigned female at birth and whose gender identity is female. A “trans man” is a man who was assigned female at birth. A “non-binary” person is one “denoting or relating to gender or sexual identity that is not defined in terms of traditional binary oppositions such as male and female or homosexual and heterosexual.” For the record, a man or woman can be cisgender.
Christianity is in a severe state of decline in America today. This has happened because of an overall turning away from the Holy Scriptures as more people turn to worldly idols and immorality as identified in the Bible. Young people are dropping out of church at a tremendous rate. They are accepting radical ideologies that are totally anti-scriptural, such as those of Professor Bridges. Christianity, to many of them, is irrelevant to real life.
During the late 1950s and early 1960s, opponents of Christianity got a tremendous boost with the coming of the sexual revolution, which denied God’s word on the subject as found in the Bible. However, this “sexual revolution” was not only about sex; it was about much more. There are approximately 100 scriptures in the Bible that address sexual abominations. Therefore, eliminating sexual morality is a huge step toward eliminating Christianity.
Unfortunately, we witness this unfold in America today in every social, political, and educational environment. Once a person is convinced that Christianity has been wrong about sexual sin and abortion for over 2,000 years, it becomes easier to accept that Christianity has been false about other things.
Sadly, many would-be Christians, lacking the proper scriptural foundations, believe it possible to have a “new and improved” Christianity that embraces and endorses the values of the sexual revolution. When all that is available is a “feel-good” religion, morality and the truth of God’s creation are the first things to go.
Gender ideology was born from academic wordplay, such as that engaged in by Professor Bridges. Many professors like her are products of the sexual revolution and not God’s word as found in the Bible. Like other radical professors, she is influencing her students to accept ungodly ideologies.
Evil only succeeds when good people do nothing.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.