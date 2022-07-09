It’s Thursday night, June 30 and once again my column is due. It’s a task for me to write because I just don’t want to put ink on the paper because it’s my turn.
I searched the scramble thoughts in my mind in search of something viable to share and believe you me, searching my mind is a task in itself.
I was coming from a sporting assignment today when my gas hand/warning system reminded me that I needed to stop at the next gas station, it was a no-brainer, so I did.
While watching the numeric dials on the pump steadily increase a soft voice said “You can stop at any time now.”
Next, I went to the grocery store to pick up a few items and “Whoa!” where are they getting these animals from that makes their meat so expensive.
I wasn’t the only one who felt that way as several other shoppers expressed their disgruntlement with the prices. Even those that are getting assistance from the state were complaining.
Though the times and economy have shifted, people are still buying Sport Utility Vehicles and flying up and down the road. People are still buying T-Bones, London Broil and Porterhouse steaks at $15 plus.
We as a nation complain… a lot, and rightfully so, a lot has happened over the course of many years that has placed us in this predicament. Bad decisions by unconcerned politicians.
A few presidents that may have not made the right choices for “we the people.” Going left when maybe the country should have gone right. Standing up when maybe they should have sat their hind parts down… etc. I think you get the picture.
But here is the bottom line. We are free… we have rights that other nations would not tolerate. Being able to openly criticize the government (within reason) without repercussion, where in other countries you would go missing.
Even our state prisons are in better shape than those in other countries. I’m not saying our system is perfect, but due process is still hanging around in the United States.
Please let’s not forget that many people gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we at times take for granted.
So even though things are not peachy creamy, let’s give thanks that we still live in a great country.
Andre’ Alfred is Sports Writer/Photographer for four Adams Publishing Group publications in eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.