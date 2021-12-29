Christmas is not over. I know some are in the process of “undecorating;” and, there are a few that have finished and everything is in the attic until next year.
My household tries to get everything decorated during the Thanksgiving weekend. That started when we worked. It still continues both out of habit; and, the fact that we are busier now as retirees. We don’t have time to work.
There was a period early in our marriage that we would take decorations down on New Year’s Eve. We first tried to do it on New Year’s Day, but that conflicted with hangovers, parades and football.
For the record, Christmas officially begins on Dec. 25 with the day celebrating the birth of Jesus. It ends twelve days later with the arrival of the three kings from the East bearing gifts.
I recently learned that to be an official nativity scene, the Baby Jesus is not added until Christmas Eve, and the Magi added twelve days later. That day, Jan. 6, is the Day of Epiphany. It comes from the Greek denoting the appearance or manifestation of the Christ child to the world.
The bringing of gifts by these wise men is the origin of our gift giving during the season. Contrary to popular belief, it was not started by The Retail Merchants Association of America, or the Elf’s North Pole Local Union 24. Speaking of merchandizing, I’ll bet Wal-Mart will have Easter bunnies up before some of you take down your tree.
It is a wonderful time of the year; and, there are some classic Christmas movies that make their annual appearance, including the likes of “A Christmas Story,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and others. My favorite holiday tale remains a short story by William Sydney Porter.
Writing under the pen name O. Henry, he wrote “The Gift of the Magi” in 1905. It is a story of love and gift giving to the max. It features a young couple that are very poor and unable to afford a gift for each other at Christmas.
Other than the love for her, his most treasured possession is his gold pocket watch. With little physical possessions, she most treasures her long flowing hair.
He sells his watch for money to buy her a fine comb for her hair. Ironically, she has cut her hair to sell it and purchase a gold chain and fob for his watch. This basically is how the story ends. O. Henry was famous for ending his stories in this fashion.
The watch or the hair are mere items in the story. What is important is the love that they showed in sacrificing treasured possessions for their love one. How many of us would do that? Is our Christmas gift an expression of love for someone, or simply a checked item on a shopping list?
This weekend we will close the books on 2021 and turn the page to 2022.
It is a clean slate for us to write on. In years past, I have been overly optimistic about the coming year; and, been wrong on each. I won’t make that mistake again.
I broke the basic rule of writing that says to write what you know. I am obviously not a prophet. I will instead wish you a safe, healthy, prosperous year and look forward to sharing some of it with you.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.