...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
I read a story the other day about how Amazon is making a move into the healthcare industry, and it made me wonder just how much of our lives now revolve around subscription services.
Amazon’s new acquisition, One Medical, was recently purchased for $3.9 billion, and includes multiple clinics. Like the company’s purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 and MGM Studios earlier this year, it marks yet another field in which the tech giant is encroaching upon to add to their subscription model.
Their plan is seemingly simple at face value. Capitalize on One Medical’s “subscription healthcare” service. Right now, it averages $199 a year (on top of insurance) for primary care visits.
This adds yet another subscription option for the average American, joining everything from streaming and music to razor blades, pet food, clothing, free shipping costs and laundry detergent.
Once other companies see the success, they join in on the fray.
For example: after the popularity of Netflix took off, we soon became overly saturated in the market once others wanted to copy the success. Now we’re inundated. See Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus, ESPN Plus, etc.
In time this could replicate the cable market (which itself used to be much cheaper) and bundle services together the same way DirecTV does, only now it is for streaming.
Even for things as small as iPhone apps, you need subscriptions to “unlock all of the features.” Rather than pay outright and own everything yourself, you pay a smaller fee monthly or yearly to just “access” something owned by a larger company.
Yes, I understand that I write for a newspaper. We rely on subscriptions and advertising to survive. However, it’s always been this way for us. That’s how it works and has always worked for the newspaper industry.
But print newspapers have always offered the option to pay for a single paper separately at a newsstand. Netflix does not offer an option to buy Breaking Bad or pay to keep Stranger Things forever.
How long before our entire lives revolve around subscription payments to flourishing companies in glass towers?
For the younger generations and working class folks — many of whom are struggling amidst stagnant wages, a housing crisis and rising inflation — the slow creep of subscriptions, just to live comfortably, could eventually cripple finances and leave people reliant on big corporations for almost everything. Companies that care little about us and see us only as cogs in a machine to generate more profit.
Not to say that Spotify or Netflix are necessarily bad, they offer great services. But once Netflix skyrocketed in popularity, I noticed the quality of their movies and shows started declining. Cancellations of series added up, all while their monthly costs continued to rise and there are talks of introducing an ad-based plan. This was never about the consumer, the worker or the average Joe. It was about monetizing our lifestyles via “cup of coffee” payments a month.
Despite those payments adding up for many Americans (the average monthly subscription payments are $273 per person and rising), they have just become background noise in our bank account statements, exactly what the folks at Netflix wanted.
But for most people, what choice do we have? It’s easier to drop $15 a month on Netflix and have access to much more. I’m not stupid, I realize that. It’s just scary how much power this is giving the corporate world over our everyday lives.
Something to think about.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.