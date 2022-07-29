Tyler Newman
Andre Alfred

I read a story the other day about how Amazon is making a move into the healthcare industry, and it made me wonder just how much of our lives now revolve around subscription services.

Amazon’s new acquisition, One Medical, was recently purchased for $3.9 billion, and includes multiple clinics. Like the company’s purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 and MGM Studios earlier this year, it marks yet another field in which the tech giant is encroaching upon to add to their subscription model.

