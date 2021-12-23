With Christmas two days away and New Year’s right around the corner, I have a lot to be thankful for and I am blessed to have made it through another year.
I am as guilty as many for getting caught up in the craziness of the holiday season.
This year I am a little more prepared. All of the Christmas gifts have been purchased. Each of them have been neatly wrapped and tucked under the Christmas tree.
I have decided that this is the year I will take a deep breath, slow down and enjoy the season.
My Christmas list is simple.
The truth is, I have everything I need and more.
I have four beautiful, adventurous children, who are my world.
They are not perfect and honestly drive me crazy at times. But they are the greatest gifts I have been given.
They are growing up way too fast, and I honestly sometimes wish I could slow it down. But I enjoy every minute with them. I see how they are maturing and it makes me proud of each of them.
My family is blessed to still have Coby, the Saint Bernard, with us. He has been a joy, and I know he was meant to be with us. Coby is now an “old guy,” so I cherish every day I have with him.
Overall, everyone is healthy and to me, this is a blessing.
My mom has had a hard year. She was diagnosed with Grave’s Disease in the beginning of the year.
She recently completed eight rounds of treatments to help slow the progression of the disease. I am thankful that she is still here, and she had done as well as she has.
I am a “momma’s girl” and I don’t know what I would do without her.
My group of friends may be small, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am thankful for the people I call my friends.
This year has been filled with many ups and downs, but I have learned to savor the good and fight through the bad, knowing “This too shall pass.”
I have always been guilty of indulging myself into the material things of Christmas while failing to realize I have been blessed with special gifts all year.
What more could I ask than for lots of laughter and love for Christmas?
I have learned it’s not about the number of beautifully decorated packages under the tree, but the time you can spend with your family.
So for this Christmas season I am going to slow down and enjoy the simplest of things.
Someone’s present may not be exactly what I would have selected or the wrapping paper may not be perfect, but those around me will be loved.
My children are growing up quickly. In fact, all of them aren’t so little now, and the time is coming when they will leave home. So I am going to enjoy them while I still can.
Merry Christmas.
Leslie Beachboard is hoping for a relaxing Christmas with a home full of smiling faces. She is a Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.