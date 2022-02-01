We claim that English is the official language of the United States. That being said, proper English has not been spoken in this country since the 17th or 18th century. We speak American, quite different from the English spoken by our cousins across the pond.
I say this on good authority as my daughter insisted that I watch “Downton Abby” a few years ago. I tried, but gave up after a few minutes since I didn’t have a clue as to what was being said. I wished for the old days when they would use subtitles on foreign films.
My father warned me about this years ago. He spent some time in England in the 1940s. He said not only was their currency different from ours; but, he could not understand them.
Asking how much he owed for a purchase or a ride, he would get a machine gunning prattle of pence, shillings, bobs, quid, half farthings, etc. He learned to just hold out a handful of coins and trust the Brit would take the correct amount.
Purists claim that we have butchered the Queen’s English. I disagree. I feel that we have made it more descriptive. For instance, they may describe a situation as “an unfortunate and utterly disastrous mishap.” We would say something like “Boy that was a bull in a China Shop if I ever saw one.”
Tell me that doesn’t give you a better picture as to the magnitude of something?
There are also different dialects of the American language spoken in different parts of the country. Being a southerner myself, I can understand conversation on TV’s “Duck Dynasty” much better than “Maine Cabin Masters.”
I do enjoy listening to natives of the New England area, however. I have several friends from there, but there are distinct differences. For example, both North Carolina and Vermont have a city named Charlotte. It is pronounced “Char- Lut” down south and “Char-Lot” up there.
I am cool with this since I don’t want to offend any of them and cut off my pipeline to their good maple syrup.
I was told by a transplant from the north once that she enjoyed listening to me as I “talked funny.” I quickly corrected her with, “You are in the South. You are the one that talks funny.”
I haven’t fully comprehended a President’s State of the Union message since Jimmy Carter; and though I understood what he said, he often did not make a lot of sense. He was a southerner, but not a true one like his brother, Billy. Bless his heart.
This disparity in local dialects is slowly getting better. Modern communications and travel has allowed more intermingling between areas for our generation.
My late grandmother set foot in two states in her 80-plus years. She was born and died in Virginia and only ventured over the line into North Carolina for a tent revival once that was about 15 miles from her doorstep.
A search on the internet reveals that there are roughly 30 recognized major dialects in America. Since the east coast is more densely populated, it has the most. Fortunately, the differences in tongues is more of a comic issue than a serious one.
It has led to a lot of good natured kidding and humor instead of creating a division. Don’t you wish we could apply the same tolerance to some of the other differences we currently have?
God Bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.