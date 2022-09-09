...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The year is moving by swiftly and it seems like there are not enough hours in the day. Life scenarios plague us with stress, anxiety, the unknown of what’s to come. Gas, food and everything else has been rising to heights never seen before.
So we go through the days, weeks, months and years trying to regulate and offset the negativities and challenges we find ourselves wrestling with day in and day out. Most of the time that means other areas of our life go lacking, and most of the time it’s family.
Even upon waking up in the morning some of us hit the snooze button six times before succumbing to the audible alarm. Others (like myself) jump straight up on the first tone heard and make the mad dash to the bathroom (a man thing) to start another tasking day. We barely kiss and hug the wifey, hubby or kids while pushing the button on the fob to unlock the doors of our vehicle so we can dash off to wherever has us moving hastily.
Take the time out of all the chaos that surrounds you to tell those that are important in your life how important they are and how much you appreciate them.
Tell them how much you missed them during the day even if that day has been hectic. When you really don’t want to go to your kids sporting event because the days scenario didn’t play in your favor still tell them how well they played and how proud you are of them.
The reality of life is we will all someday crossover, that’s just how it is. But don’t let it happen without you telling them. When someone passes, most of the time two groups of people are devastated. The ones that weren’t told how much they were loved by the deceased or the ones that didn’t tell the deceased.
I know the pace of the world has sped up over the last 10 years. People having to work two and three jobs. Others barely affording to maintain the minimum for their household. But the most important task of our day is to maintain the continuity of our family structure, our personal relationships and the integrity to the ones we love.
Loved ones have been admitted to the hospital for the flu and never walked back out. I wonder how many family members said, I wanted to tell them. Do you need to forgive someone, tell them. Did a family member hurt your feelings, tell them.
Just because you are close to someone and feel they know you, that’s not an excuse.
When I’m working from home, my wifey will stop occasionally by the house especially when she knows I’m up and about. Of course I would ask “What are you doing here?” Her replied would be “I wanted to see you and tell you I love you.” then she would kiss me and leave.
So, do you know what you need to do that today, especially knowing that tomorrow is not promised to anyone?
That’s correct, go “Tell them…”
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.