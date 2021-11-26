Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The combination of northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, a drying airmass and fuels will result in an increased fire danger over northeast North Carolina Friday afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values will fall to between 30 and 35 percent during the afternoon hours. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.