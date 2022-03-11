Today, I am thankful.
Journalists do not often have it easy. Some risk their lives to tell a story, others risk their marriage, their career, their financial well-being, the list goes on. We can find ourselves awake at 2:00 in the morning trying to meet deadlines, squeezing in last minute interviews and conducting copious amounts of research. We work 30 hour days and 10 day weeks. Ask my editors, they’ll tell you.
Many put themselves on the firing line to relay information to the people, whether it be the Cronkite-era reporters wading through the jungles of Southeast Asia or the shell-shocked correspondents watching the World Trade Center topple from the foot of Battery Park.
As journalists, we are sometimes called the authors of the first rough draft of history. We have become the curators of current events, the writers of war, the illuminating illustrators.
While I can’t speak for the nightly news anchor that joins you and millions of others in your living room, I can speak for myself. I am a community news reporter, working in a county of barely 14,000. I have yet to step across a minefield or put on a flak jacket, and that’s okay, I still relay what I can as factually as possible to the folks that are willing to read.
I will admit though, that things are changing. Those small town reporters and weekly flagships we have grown to care about are slowly fading away, whether we want to admit it or not. One day, the local reporter may become all but a myth.
Nowadays, anybody can log onto the BBC or the Wall Street Journal and find out anything ranging from what the Queen wore to dinner last night or the price of crude oil per barrel. Friends and family can meet each other on Facebook in groups and exchange rumors, gossip and local events.
All of this while over 2,100 newspapers have fallen since 2004, 25 percent of the 9,000 papers that were once published. The tide rises, yet we still do our best to stay afloat.
Nevertheless, I feel honored enough to work under the Chowan Herald name, an institution that has been revered throughout the region since the days my great-grandfather was in elementary school.
So I will say that I am thankful that, in today’s climate, in a world of social media frenzy and hysteria, I can still work for a surviving newspaper. A newspaper that symbolizes a community’s front porch. Opening its inky pages can remind one of sitting out in rocking chairs with a bunch of neighbors, guzzling sweet tea from mason jars and swapping the week’s stories.
I am thankful that my editors gave me – a 25-year-old graduate with a lot to learn – a shot at reporting in a professional capacity.
I am thankful that the Chowan community has welcomed me with open arms. Folks here have a lot to give and a lot to be proud of. I’ve seen support from all corners of Edenton and beyond, whether it is positive and constructive feedback, story suggestions, or just kind words. Thank you. Local journalism is not dead.
And of course, I am definitely thankful for the printing press. 572 years later and you’re the reason I have a job!
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.