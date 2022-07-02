After 24 wonderful years in Coastal California, and another three of smoke filled skies that transformed morning blue to afternoon grey, my wife, Karen, who has tolerated my antics for over 27 years said it was time to go. I agreed.
We had stepped on Carmel beach while on our honeymoon in 1994. A note on the dresser of our hotel room apologized for the closed restaurant below. I took that as a sign that we needed to move to Carmel.
Having moved from Manhattan to St. Paul, Minnesota, eight years earlier, I had left journalism behind after I penned a story on a 100-year-old St. Paul grocery store and the owner suggested I buy it. We did.
Both entrepreneurial, we turned that grocery store into a small five-unit group of single concept restaurants and enjoyed Minnesota summers while dreading 30-below-zero winters.
Carmel solidified my belief that I was not a snow kind of guy.
We bought a restaurant in Carmel, sold our Minnesota properties and enjoyed our honeymoon for five years. Then we moved north.
Journalism has always been my main passion and the restaurant business allowed me to acquire stories and experiences from people I would never have met as a journalist. We were in San Francisco at the birth of the Internet and realizing newspaper classifieds were too expensive for restaurants in constant search of employees we launched needwaitstaff.com and became web-based pioneers. That was in 2000.
We enjoyed California, living in wine country and eventually the Northern Sierra.
But when Karen decided it was time to sell our four Mammoth Donkeys and leave the West Coast, our love of the East Coast, without the snow, pulled at our heart strings.
Find Carmel in the South was my wish. Little did I know she would accomplish the task in such a minimal amount of time. The Internet does have its attributes.
A year ago, we found a small cottage in Edenton, called real estate agent Cindy Twiddy and made the move with the intention of writing a book focused on my restaurant escapades.
I walked into the Chowan Herald office in March to volunteer as a writer and days later I found my byline in the Perquimans Weekly. A few weeks later, The Bertie Ledger-Advance was added. I was introduced to the people of these communities when events and editors called.
It has been a remarkable year on the Inner Banks. Everyone I meet is more than receptive and hospitable. My brother-in-law, who has roots in Mississippi, has been telling me about Southern Hospitality for 30 years. I thought he was being gracious because I was married to his wife’s sister. Not so.
The outpouring of hospitality and mutual respect everyone seems to have for each other is enlightening and the history embedded in each of the communities I get to travel has been a wonderful experience making a cross country move enjoyably worthwhile.
I look forward to sharing your events and thank everyone for a warm reception.
John Foley is a retired newspaper editor and restaurateur and is a regular contributor to Adams Publishing Group. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.