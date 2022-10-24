Lib Campbell

There was a day when a good education was a goal. A good education was touted as a necessary step in getting a good job. The aspiration of being brightest and best was a pretty common sentiment in North Carolina and in America, the shining city on a hill.

In America, leaders like J.A Campbell, founding president of Campbell University said, “School is the greatest opportunity in the world. Here students… become educated men and women, become leaders, but most of all it is their chance to improve themselves, to open the door to a new world.”

