...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Over the past month, the Bertie County Commissioners have been exploring the need for affordable housing as have the commissioners in surrounding counties.
While the affordable housing issue may get a boost from the recently established Choanoke Area Housing Consortium and the federally funded Home Investment Partnership Program they oversee, that only alleviates one portion of a larger problem.
If the Federal Government really wants to accelerate economies in poor rural counties, it needs to rapidly begin to build housing. But there may be alternatives to the Feds.
I recently watched a short documentary on Bertie County’s St. Luke’s Credit Union. The piece highlighted Timothy Bazemore and his impressive business career as an entrepreneur and land developer.
The documentary emphasized Bazemore’s ability to acquire 100 acres of land and develop 74 mobile homes. It appeared Bazemore, back then, saw a need for housing and decided to fill it.
Today, the housing need is more apparent than ever before as the workforce that supports communities is being forced out due to the lack of affordable housing. This problem is not only in Bertie County, but also in Chowan, Martin and Perquimans. Stretching further it disrupts the workforce across the country.
I am not a builder. I am certainly not a landlord. However, I’ve built a few barns in my day and didn’t find it that difficult. Yes, they’re still standing today, 20 years later.
I have also watched enough HGTV to realize Tiny Houses have replaced the single wide of Bazemore’s day. It may be time to start thinking out of the box and into the Tiny House.
Could they be the answer?
Bertie County Commissioner Michael White tossed out a few ideas at a recent commissioner’s meeting about incentives for builders, buyers and home remodelers that could accelerate building and occupancy. Apparently regulations prohibit such incentives.
Presently, Bertie County has unused properties they are contemplating selling. It may be prudent to discount those properties to be developed as “Tiny Homes” and affordable housing communities.
While this may not be an answer that works for everyone, a “Tiny Home” can accommodate a teacher, a nurse, a retail worker, a government employee and a senior citizen.
Also, if the “Tiny Homes” were developed as co-housing communities, according to Charles Durrett’s Co-Housing plan, offering a community building for more space, the outcome may be beneficial to more than a house over someone’s head solution.
Driving through the counties, there is a vast land that could be developed to fit the needs for adequate, attractive, housing working people can afford.
And while there is movement with the Choanoke Area Housing Consortium, we all know how long government takes to implement a program. It may be time to look to the private sector.
According to the documentary, Mr. Bazemore took it upon himself to acquire and develop and lease his land and 74 mobile homes.
Will the next Timothy Bazemore please, please stand up?
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.