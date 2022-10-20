...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
It is time. If polls are correct, most voters have already made up their minds. Many have already trotted out to their local polling place to mark their ballots.
The few undecided voters, especially the independent ones unaffiliated with either party, must make choices based on the issues, even as they are bombarded with a constant barrage of negative partisan ads with little or no concern for the truth.
Democrats appear to be focused on two losing issues: abortion and Biden’s performance in office.
No question that pro-abortion advocates will vote Democrat, and no reasoned argument will convince them of the greater importance of other issues like inflation, the economy, the crisis at the southern border, rising crime, education or energy.
The most fanatic among them fire-bombed pro-life clinics to deny expectant mothers the right to choose the life that they themselves would choose to extinguish up to the moment of birth. Such fanaticism can even lead to the absurd Stacey Abrams assertion that a fetal heartbeat is a manufactured sound.
With abortion sinking to the bottom of the list of issues motivating voters, Democrats are left with defending President Biden’s performance. Some Democrat candidates are already looking to shed this albatross.
Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona voted 100 percent of the time with Biden but now says the president’s policies on the border are “dumb.” Likewise, Congressman Tim Ryan, who seeks promotion to the Senate, claims to be a moderate. But he voted 100 percent with Biden and now avoids being in the same room with him.
News media personalities are usually pretty good at getting voter feedback after elections. If Republicans gain control of both houses, what will they find was the deciding issue? Right now, inflation, crime and illegal immigration appear to be the strongest motivators.
The consensus today is that Republicans will retake the House by a large margin. But what if Democrats hold the Senate? What will the pollsters say caused the Republicans to blow so many winnable races?
How could John Fetterman, the most unqualified candidate of all, possibly have gotten anybody to vote for him?
Were the assassins of Hershel Walker’s character successful in getting voters to ignore Senator Warnock’s own glaring faults?
Whatever happens on Election Day, this will have been the most consequential mid-term election in our lifetime. The world today is in quite a mess.
A madman named Putin is threatening Armageddon (to use Biden’s term); Europe faces a frigid winter as a consequence of wrong-headed reliance on renewables; South America is embracing Marxism; an axis of evil is forming among China, Russia, North Korea and Iran; and the most powerful nation on earth is led by a senile fraud who, to quote former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, continues to be “wrong on every major foreign policy and national domestic security issue.”
Which brings us to one largely ignored national security issue that should concern us all. Our military’s recruitment target is off by 25 percent, while career soldiers and sailors are being dismissed for refusing to get a Covid vaccine that red-faced heath experts now admit was ineffective in the first place.
At least our fighting men and women will have received the Pentagon’s invaluable training on the benefits of Woke ideology.