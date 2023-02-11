When looking forward to the 2024 presidential elections, Democrats have a huge problem: they don’t want the senile Joe Biden with his awful approval ratings to lead the party over the cliff, and there’s no one on their weak bench to take his place.

Kamala? Her ratings are even worse than Biden’s. Gavin Newsome? Nobody wants California to be the model for the rest of the country. Hillary? God, no, not again. Michelle Obama? Mayor Pete? Pocahontas? Vladimir Sanders? Yikes!

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.