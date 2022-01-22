I walked in the newsroom of a newspaper for the first time as an employee when I was just 20 years old.
For several years I worked as what we call in the business a “stringer.” It is basically someone who writes stories and gets paid for each contribution, but isn’t on the full-time staff.
From there, I developed a relationship with the folks at the newspaper and they took a chance on me to be the news reporter for the weekly Scotland Neck Commonwealth in April of 1992.
I spent just under two years in Halifax County before I got the “call up” to move into the newsroom at what was then The News Herald in Ahoskie. Since then, I’ve worked at several newspapers, including the Roanoke Beacon in Plymouth when it was owned and operated by the Jones family.
This business has changed dramatically since those days. Some for better, some not so much.
When I walked in the door at the newspaper in Ahoskie, I was one of four staff writers for what was then an afternoon tri-weekly. That didn’t include our editor, sports editor and the folks whose job it was just to type copy that walked in the door.
In addition, we had entire staffs that handled pay layout, delivering the newspaper and taking care of the business aspects of the newspaper. In all, there must have been more than two dozen people working on that side of the building, and at least double that on the press side where we had people to print the newspaper, work in the darkroom, insert sales papers into the newspaper and the like.
For many years when I first started, you laid out the newspaper by hand. This meant we printed out the copy in the form we wanted, ran it through a hot wax machine and cut it out with an Exacto knife before putting it on the blank page. I can’t tell you how many times two lines of copy were printed slightly wonky because the paper got dropped or moved and no one thought to check it.
I also had to learn to operate the editorial darkroom, which meant I developed film and printed photos from negatives. It’s something I can’t imagine doing now, but found it fun back then.
Now, I am the Group Editor of five publications and we combined don’t have half the staff we had then. We also don’t have to burn our hands on hot wax or cut ourselves with Exacto knives.
Now we have one system in which we write stories, lay out pages and put information up on the website I couldn’t have imagined having three decades ago when I began in this business.
And as much as I — like a lot of others — sometimes long for those days, I know we do a better job and get more accomplished now than we did then. I’m thankful the counties we serve — Bertie, Chowan, Martin, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Hyde and Washington — still have community newspapers to call their own when many don’t.
Sure there are things I’d go back to if I had the chance, but I promise you I’m happy if I never see a vat of hot wax again.
Thadd White is a 30-year veteran of the newspaper industry who currently serves as Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.