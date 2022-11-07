William Rowell

We are now in the generation of planned obsolescence. I am still cooking in my Grandma’s iron skillet that has to be over a hundred years old; but, I am doing it on a stove that will kick out in a few years requiring an expensive replacement. There are few things that last today.

An exception is The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It’s been around since 1792 and still going strong. If 1792 doesn’t impress you, think about this. George Washington was in his second term as POTUS when the first issue was published.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.