There’s a phone table in the hallway to my man cave.
There isn’t a phone on it and, quite frankly, there hasn’t been one on it for many years.
Before it took its current place at my house, it was in the hallway at my father’s house for half a dozen years or so. A phone never once sat atop the table the entire time it inhabited his home.
During the years before that it was in my grandmother’s living room and there it did actually have a telephone on it.
Why do I tell you all this?
While the table was bought many years ago simply to hold a telephone and the four or five telephone books that always seemed to be around, it no longer serves that purpose.
But I keep the table because it was in my father’s house and my grandmother’s before that. My father kept it because it belonged to his mother.
There are probably 100 such items in my home.
They range from the green and yellow bowl that belonged to my mother’s mother to a cowboy statue that was given to my father for his birthday. There is furniture, Christmas decorations, old photos and tchotchke of all kinds.
I also have most every Christmas card I’ve ever been sent; same with birthday cards and letters.
I have a box of other items I’ve held onto over the years. It includes trinkets I’ve collected over the years, things from the birth of my children and niece and things like that.
If you go to my office in Windsor, you’ll find a book that was given to me by the late Doward Jones Jr., a pencil cup that was used by my friend, the late Collins Cooper and a table that came from the home of one of my mentors, the late Lanny Hiday.
I don’t know if you have such items, but I’m guessing you probably do. Maybe you have Aunt Sally’s biscuit pan or your mom’s necklace or your grandmother’s China.
It’s probably pretty obvious at this point that I’m a highly sentimental person. I keep things that make me feel close to the people they belonged to or the people that were part of the experience when I got the item.
It’s a way of holding my friends and family who have gone on close. And, for me, that’s an important thing. I like knowing the memories of those who I’ve lost in my life are close by. I like taking a pen out of the cup Collins used and laughing at some memory or picking up the New York Time Stylebook Lanny bought me and thinking of how much he cared about doing things the right way.
And I like walking by my grandmother’s phone table – sans phone – and remembering it in her home and recalling all the fond memories I had growing up there and I hope that when I’m gone, that same table will sit in the home of one of my sons and they’ll remember too.
Thadd White is Editor Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in eastern North Carolina and a collector of memories. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.