Lib Campbell

The news crawl across the bottom of the television gave us the news. Queen Elizabeth died the afternoon of September 8, 2022.

At 96, her death could not be described as sudden or unexpected. We have all watched frailty and heartbreak creep up on her. Even her resolve could not hold her. Still, we saw her strength in blessing one last Prime Minister. What a pure gift.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.