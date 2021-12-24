I spent my few college years in Buies Creek attending Campbell University. I loved every minute I spent on that campus with people who were truly wonderful. Many of whom are still friends to this day.
It was there I celebrated my first Christmas as an “adult.”
We walked around what truly was a beautiful campus – it still is by the way – and enjoyed a cold wintery Christmastime in the weeks leading up to final exams and the inevitable move back home.
One of my fondest memories – and most comical – is a group of us sitting under a flag pole that some industrious maintenance worker had strung Christmas lights from to make it a sort of Christmas tree.
The multicolored lights were something like you would have likely found on every tree in the 1970s, but had given way largely to the newer style even in the late 1980s.
Being the typical college children we all were, we took to singing “Oh, Christmas Pole, Oh, Christmas Pole” as we sat under the lights and laughed and enjoyed each other’s company.
We all enjoyed spending time together and celebrating the season. It didn’t hurt that most of my social group were either ministry students or devout Christians – both Evangelical and Orthodox. I think it gave us an even greater appreciation for celebrating the time of Jesus’ birth.
I think about that Christmas more as we age. As a group, we have grown through adolescence into adulthood and now head kicking and screaming into senior adulthood.
We have raised children – some of us who got a late start still are – and worked a variety of jobs in many places between us. We’ve connected regularly at times and not-so-regularly at others.
Recently, one of my closest friends in college and a man I still consider a brother had what doctors said was a major heart attack. It served as a reminder to me that we need to do better about staying in touch and taking care of one another.
I’m embarrassed to say it had been over a year since we had talked. I am pleased to say, however, that we have stayed in regular contact since.
Hopefully the days of major health crises are still a few years off.
Currently, we are in the days of burying our parents. Most, if not all of us, have reached our 50s and that is the time of life when the loss of mothers and fathers is supposedly more natural. Nearly all of us have experienced the loss of at least one – and in some cases both – of parents.
Today, I’m at the home of one of my dearest friends as we prepare to bury his mother here just a few days before Christmas. We’ll all be together and we’ll all offer our support.
And we will continue to be the family we chose.
I encourage you today to remember not only the family God gave you, but the ones he put in your lives at Christmas and every day.
I wish you all the quiet joys of a peaceful Christmas season.