Often we become so used to our surroundings we forget how fortunate we are. When you relocate to an area, as Karen and I have, you get excited by small things others may take for granted.
Take electricity for example.
Often we become so used to our surroundings we forget how fortunate we are. When you relocate to an area, as Karen and I have, you get excited by small things others may take for granted.
Take electricity for example.
Last week, I had the pleasure of meeting Bertie County school board member Norman Cherry. Norman and I hit it off pretty quickly and the stories began. He filled me in on some history about how his grandaddy was instrumental in bringing the first electrical lines, along with six other gentlemen to Bertie County.
He meant they were instrumental in actually stringing the lines. He went on to tell me how his son, Marshall Cherry, is now CEO of the Roanoke Electric Cooperative.
On the way home I commented to Karen how unique it was to actually shake the hand of a man who knows the CEO of an Electric Cooperative.
Coming from California, I was subjected to getting the power of lights from Pacific Gas and Electric. For a home the size of the one I now live in, in Edenton, my electric bill was over $500 a month. When the wind blew, my lights went on. When it rained, my lights went out. That was the good news.
The bad news is that when the wind blew in 2018, a downed PGE power line ignited a fire that wiped out the neighboring town of Paradise, destroying structures and bringing 89 people to a horrific fate. And no matter how you tried, you could not find out how to reach any executive at PGE. It would have been easier back then and still is today I imagine, to find a CIA operative.
Last Saturday, I went to Layden’s Country Store in Perquimans County. I was amazed at the Wind Farms in the distance. Another small feat for citizens of the area.
Last Sunday, a strong wind blew through Edenton and I lost power at my house at 5:15. Karen was quite concerned and wondered how long it would be out. I wasn’t too concerned, but waited about an hour before driving down the street to make a call. There I was met by three trucks, seven men and a bucket already on the pole stringing the fallen wire. By the time I got home, I had electricity - just in time for 60 minutes.
It’s an amazing accomplishment that I didn’t need to call anyone, that the electric was up and running before Scott Pelley welcomed viewers to the program.
My monthly electric bill, in the same size house as the one I lived in Sonoma, is one-quarter of my California bill. I didn’t have to listen to a recording telling me they were not aware of a power outage nor did I have to wait three days for the electric to be reconnected.
Plus, I met the dad of a CEO of a neighboring Power Cooperative. That’s what’s terrific about the area in which we live.
John Foley is a retired newspaper editor and restaurateur, and a regular contributor to Adams Publications. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.