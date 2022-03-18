Time has changed, and spring is unofficially here.
I am looking forward to much warmer temperatures, and evenings of sunlight to work on some much-needed outdoor projects that have been desperately neglected the last few months.
My cars need to be given a good cleaning, inside and out. My yard needs to be raked, and uncovered from the tons of pine straw and leaves that have accumulated since the Fall.
I want to start preparing the patio and pool so when the time comes my little “backyard paradise” will be ready for some fun in the sun.
But I guess this will all have to wait a little longer.
Spring sports are getting into full-swing, and I am going to need a clone of myself to keep up with the hectic schedule.
Last year, my daughter played soccer for her high school team. It wasn’t that bad balancing practices and games just for her. But this year, I have three children participating in four spring school sports. Soccer. Baseball. Volleyball. Shooting team.
Is it possible to add any more to the mix?
Don’t get me wrong, I am thankful they have the opportunity to participate and stay active. I think I would complain more if they were to just lay in the bed all of the time and do nothing.
I am fortunate to have a flexible schedule - most days - that allows me to work out getting everyone where they need to be.
Almost always, practices will overlap with other practices. Most weekdays, other than Wednesday, there will be at least three practices scheduled. This means four to five hours of running back and forth between different practice fields or the gym.
Luckily, almost all of the games are scheduled against the same school, on the same day as either home or away games.
There are a few exceptions of games at two different schools, at the same time. Even though I don’t have to travel to both, I feel like a terrible parent not being there to cheer both of my children and their teams on.
But realistically, I know I can’t be in Newport and Elizabeth City at the same time.
I am typically an organized and planned person. I like my house to stay clean. I like all of the laundry to be complete. I like to know what I am having for dinner every night.
I am worried if I will be able to handle all of my normal responsibilities and two months of hectic sports schedules, as a first-time multi-sport mom.
I know I will let whatever I can wait until the weekend or a rainy day when games are canceled because most importantly I will be my children’s biggest fan and supporter.
If you are currently in the same situation or have been there in the past, please feel free to email me tips and recipes that you thought made life a little bit easier.
Leslie Beachboard is a soccer mom, baseball mom, volleyball mom, shooting team mom times two and the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise, who is actually at a baseball practice right now. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.