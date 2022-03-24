The text of the First Amendment reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Lawful and peaceful assembly is a right. However, rioting, looting, arson and other associated crimes are not examples of legal protest. These are violent crimes against innocent victims and are not covered under the First Amendment. These are a severe and damaging violation of law; however, some have supported their use for political power.
With limited restrictions, every capitalist democracy has legal provisions protecting free speech rights. For example, the UN Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the body’s General Assembly in 1948 declares: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
Today, there are movements to restrict or censor the rights of free speech rights guaranteed under our U.S. Constitution. These attacks are primarily political and are focused on citizens who disagree with various political agendas. Further, these movements are mainly directed toward issues that are not truths and are inconsistent with our freedoms. Silencing the truth is the bottom line.
The First Amendment protects the peaceful right to assemble. However, if this right is inconsistent with some political platforms, those exercising their right are labeled domestic terrorists. Another example is law-abiding parents gathering to protest governmental mandates for their children’s education. These legitimately concerned parents are now identified as domestic terrorists. See real criminal domestic terrorists for who they are and those politicians supporting them.
The same politicians who support the crimes above are the same people who want to suppress free speech rights. They are the same politicians pushing to take away our 2nd Amendment right to be armed to protect ourselves.
Communism is quiet on individual human rights. There are two conflicting communist positions on these freedoms. Today, are the political assaults on freedom of speech aligning more toward the communists’ suppression and government-control model?
The first argument is against personal freedoms. The individual’s best interests are indistinguishable from society’s best interests. Therefore, the idea of individual freedom is not compatible with communist ideology. The reason to suppress personal speech would be to better communist society. The other argument is the idea of perfect equality in communism and argues for a right of expression and press. Each citizen is considered equally important and should have an equally valid point of view.
It would appear that the communist theory is consistent with freedoms of speech, information, and protests; however, this is far from the fundamental right such as under democracy and individual-based ethics systems. Freedom of information should only be granted when communist society is likely to benefit.
The First Amendment is under a sustained attack by methods many Americans fail to recognize. For example, so much information has been said regarding “summary judgment” censorship by several “big tech” players like Facebook, Twitter and Google. Still, only a few have considered the other silent but deadly warfare being launched against our First Amendment in its entirety.
The Preamble to our Constitution states: “We, the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We, the people, must stand firm to protect our Constitution and the First Amendment.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.