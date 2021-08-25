Whenever President Biden made a speech from the White House during his first six months in office, Kamala Harris most often was either by his side or visible in the background.
From a policy point of view the two were virtually inseparable. Even when Biden announced his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the vice president stood by him.
But when the president’s decision produced chaos in Kabul, Harris wanted out. She was reported to have screamed at her staff something like “I want no part of this s—t.”
Too late, pronounced the L.A. Times. “Kamala Harris has touted her role on Afghanistan policy. Now, she owns it too .… The execution of the withdrawal will also be added to Harris’ resume.”
After staying silent and out of sight for a week, the vice president boarded Air Force 2 for an escape to Singapore and Vietnam (of all places). Short of boarding a rocket to Mars she couldn’t have gotten farther away from her mentor.
Kamala Harris wanted to be president of the United States.
She never lost that desire, even after she came in dead last among the Democratic presidential primary hopefuls.
But she hung around and was readily available when Biden desperately needed a woman of color to fill the vice-presidential slot on his ticket and couldn’t find anybody with a better resume.
In the latest Rasmussen polls, when voters were asked how qualified Harris is to assume the responsibilities of the presidency, 55 percent responded that she is either not (47%) or not very (8%) qualified. American people know instinctively when our leaders are not up to the job.
As they hear mounting calls for Biden’s resignation, sober-minded people shudder at the possibility.
Voters may regret elevating the senile and inept Biden to the Oval Office, but the thought of Kamala Harris acceding to the throne is positively frightening.
The debacle in Kabul has proven what we’ve already known for a long time: Joe Biden is an inept fraud. But should we root for him to stay on the job because his replacement would be even worse?
The problem here is not only Kamala Harris: so many of our leaders in Washington have proven to be incompetent and ineffective in their current roles.
When it comes to colossal incompetence, we can begin with the woke Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley who claimed he never saw intelligence that indicated Afghanistan would collapse as fast as it did. He lied. He should be fired.
When Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin was asked about getting the thousands of Americans out of Afghanistan, he answered, “We don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people.” Talk about dereliction of duty by a man who has the entire might of the U.S. military at his disposal. He should be fired.
On July 13, about two dozen American Embassy workers in Kabul sent an urgent cable to the State Department warning of the imminent collapse of Afghanistan.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken received it but expressed satisfaction that contingency planning was already underway. How well has that plan worked out, Mr. Secretary? Anthony Blinken should be fired.
But who would replace all these clowns?