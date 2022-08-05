This past week, part of me felt like I was just thrown to the wolves with finding the best way I could to survive.
But then again part of me knew if I started failing too much, I could cry for help.
Over the past few months I have learned new things in my position at work, and honestly it has been fun. I learned how to layout the pages of the newspaper, enter things in the system we use and much more.
When we needed someone to step up to the plate and be willing to learn these new things, I had no problem doing so.
This past week my boss that helps and does most of this went on vacation and left things in my hands for the week. To say I was a little stressed and worried was an understatement. I was scared that I was going to mess up laying out the pages of all the newspapers, and so much more.
But, with will power, perseverance and a great support system I pushed through and survived. I could not have asked for a better support system this past week. When I felt like I was failing, each one of them encouraged me that I was doing just fine.
When my boss left to go on vacation I knew that meant I had to lay out three different newspapers that week, run the office and much more.
I did have to make a few cries for help and, even though my boss was on vacation, he never once hesitated to get back with me with any questions I had. He even laid out a page for me in one of the papers when he saw I was struggling just a tad with getting things done.
All three newspapers had deadlines, which made me stress a little more because I was scared I was not going to meet the deadlines and someone would get upset with me. But, with hard work I was able to meet two of the three deadlines. I was late for one deadline, but all was okay.
I guess I should maybe give myself a pat on the back for taking on this challenge and conquering it, however after the last newspaper went to press on Wednesday of last week, I did tell my boss he was not allowed to take any more vacations this year. We can revisit that idea next year.
Even if I did bother him for the first three days of the week - sometimes constantly - because I had questions or needed assistance. Even when I told him I felt bad for bothering him on his vacation when he wasn’t supposed to be working, he assured me all was well.
So, now that you may think I have just rambled on and more. The purpose of this whole spill was that even if you think you cannot do something or even may not be confident enough to do it, you never know what you may conquer with hard work, dedication and a great support system. I truly could not have done it without them.
If you are stressed or worried about taking on a change, doing new things or just anything, never once doubt yourself. Even if you feel like you are failing, hold your head high because at the end of the day you did your best!
