I am proud there are concerted partnerships taking place in the town of Hertford to make a difference and make life better for all citizens. As a result, the town is progressing toward its fullest potential.
In an ongoing effort to keep our residents informed, I am providing an update on what has been accomplished the past three months, some of our planned initiatives, and some of the concerns of our citizens.
On infrastructure, we repaved Church Street. The N.C. Department of Transportation met its May deadline and paved Church Street. Not only the gateway off U.S. Highway 17, but all the way to the S-Bridge. We now have curb appeal to be proud of, not to mention the wear and tear we’ll be saving on our cars.
We have also requested crosswalks on Grubb Street between Community and Missing Mill Park, and a crosswalk between The Landings of Albemarle and the Perquimans Library, pharmacy, and other service providers. This will provide safety and independence for our senior citizens. We also paved the dirt roads in Meads Trailer Park. Speed bumps are planned. All citizens deserve to be safe.
On beautification, we provided an “I WANT To Report A Concern” link on the Hertford website where citizens can report concerns such as sinkholes, tree and bush overgrowth, town lighting, trash pickup and utility issues, etc. A work ticket will be generated for the appropriate town service provider.
I drive through our beautifully kept town on a regular basis, but notice there are opportunities for improvement in West Hertford. Although understaffed, I commend our Public Works Department for its admirable efforts to keep Hertford maintained. The next areas to address are the bushes and high grass along the train tracks between East and West Railroad streets. They need tender loving care. The results would make all residents feel proud of their environment.
On renovations to Missing Mill Park, the town has ordered new swings and scheduled the frames to be painted in joyful colors. We’ve also ordered new mulch/ground cover for the play area. The next phase of repair will address updating the restrooms.
The town has also installed Carolina Moon murals around the downtown area. This is just an example of what is to come to beautify and bring excitement to Hertford. A small group of citizens has started the process. We are hoping this will become a tourist attraction, a visual for all citizens to enjoy and the first of several artist murals installed throughout town.
On building inspections and code enforcement, tenants should not be hesitant to report their living conditions for fear of being evicted or having their rent increased.
It is past time to update and enforce town ordinances, code enforcement and building inspections. There are occupied rented homes that are in drastic need of upkeep. Tenants are exposed to mold, lack of hot water, broken appliances, unstable floors, etc. There are houses overtaken with bushes, vines, etc. This is unacceptable and inhumane.
These conditions are not new, but a problem that has existed over many years. It is time for Hertford to do a better job of equally protecting its residents. Everyone deserves an honorable quality of life. This initiative is a top priority.
We have budgeted for the demolition of four blighted properties in town. Working with Perquimans County and ZLS, a law firm that specializes in foreclosures, nuisance fees and liens collections needed to increase town revenue. This will beautify the town by improving claimed property and vacant lots, using them for affordable housing and other purposes that will benefit all citizens.
On economic development, activities are planned for the summer to attract visitors and entertain residents. Elizabeth City has the First Friday ArtWalk and now Hertford has the Second Friday Night Stroll.
July is also movie night month, and activities will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. In August, activities will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Local entertainment, movies, food trucks, live music will be held on the courthouse lawn, and a Family Celebration was held in the King Street Park on July 10. It’s happening in Hertford. Please come out, support and enjoy this events.
We recently completed the Hertford Community and Waterfront draft plan. The draft includes an implementation plan with identified responsibilities and tentative timelines. An advisory board is reviewing the plan and generating comments. A copy of the final plan will be published on the Hertford website. The town wishes to thank all the citizens who supported this process.
Efforts are also ongoing to save Hertford’s historic S-Bridge and relocate it on the riverfront for special events. It could be used as a town fishing pier and to provide 360-degree views along the shoreline.
We’re also welcoming several new businesses to Hertford. The Hertford Mercantile store and the Sugar She Shed are both located in the Gregory’s building on Church Street in the downtown. The Landings of Albemarle has officially opened and is welcoming new residents. Home ownership is also increasing as more homes are being sold throughout Hertford. We welcome our new citizens.
The Perquimans Art League will be moving into its new building on Church Street this summer. PAL’s expansion will accommodate more activities and larger art displays as well as provide classrooms and meeting space. This will bring visitors to Hertford and showcase more diverse art.
As Hertford continues to progress we are looking for others who want to contribute to positive change in our community. We must do things differently to institute change and make life better for all residents. When we improve our town new business is encouraged.
My prayer for Hertford is we practice kindness and all the love we can stand so we can achieve unity in our community.