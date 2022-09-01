Last week President Biden announced he was cancelling up to $20,000 in student debt for as many as 43 million Americans, a decision whose cost some estimate to be upwards of half a trillion dollars over the next decade. The reaction from coast to coast was swift, loud and furious.
“A slap in the face to working Americans.”
“An unfair redistribution of wealth.”
“The plumber just got robbed to pay the PhD.”
“Where’s Biden’s constitutional authority to forgive loans?”
Indeed, Biden lacked the legal authority to do this. Even Nancy Pelosi once said so. But he doesn’t care — he’s too busy buying 43 million votes for the fall elections.
One person who is truly upset about this is Donald Trump. Not because he cares about the unfairness of wealth distribution, but because the noise is not about him. The reaction to Biden’s cynical announcement effectively bounced Trump off the front pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post.
After the FBI invasion of Mar-a-Lago, Trump was in the spotlight. He protested the invasion, but loved all the attention. A man with a monstrous ego like his needs the spotlight on himself at all times.
Consider the candidates anointed by Trump in the Republican primaries. He did not favor them on the basis of their qualifications, but on their loyalty to him personally. As a result, many are more likely to face defeat than more qualified candidates would. This is especially true in red states like Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Let’s remember that Trump is the main reason the Senate now has two Democrat members from Georgia who won office in January of 2021. Trump could have energized the Republican base in support of the Republican candidates, but was too busy crying about the stolen presidential election.
The House and the Senate have never been so divided along party lines as they are now. But if there’s one thing Democrats and Donald Trump agree on, it’s that the focus must remain on Donald Trump.
Many Democrats think they face a catastrophic Republican sweep in the November mid-terms, and the only way to rouse unenthusiastic Democrat voters from their Biden-induced slumber is to appeal to their hatred of Trump. The tactic worked in the 2020 elections and might just preserve Democratic majorities in Congress come November. It looks like Trump will oblige by keeping the spotlight on himself.
On that point, if Trump declares his candidacy for President in the 2024 elections and does it now, Democrats will be more than happy until November to focus on him and his “zombie fanatics.”
The best thing for the Republican Party would be for Trump to put his ego aside for now and let the November elections play out without him constantly drawing attention to himself.
Actually, it would be best for the nation if Trump bowed out altogether and retired quietly to Mar-a-Lago. Both parties could then choose their next standard bearer through the primary process. But nobody expects that to happen.
If Trump runs again and secures the Republican nomination, I will vote for him. His presidency produced some marvelous results on deregulation, tax reduction, energy independence, border control, Supreme Court appointments and Arab-Israeli relations, among others.
His policies, with or without him, must prevail once again if we are to undo the damage caused by Biden and his radical supporters.