Claude Milot

With Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate seat run-off, we now have the final score for Trump-backed senatorial candidates: two wins, five losses.

Ted Budd, an excellent choice who should have won in a landslide, barely squeaked by in North Carolina, and J.D. Vance romped in deep-red Ohio. But what had been red wave optimism for the other five turned to disbelief.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.