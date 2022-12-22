Lib Campbell

The story of Mary Mallon is a tale to ponder today, as we recover from a Pandemic that killed over a million people in this country. Mary Mallon was an Irish-born American who lived as a cook in New York City. Some say she was born a carrier of the bacteria that causes Typhoid Fever, since her mother was infected during her pregnancy with Mary.

Mallon may be noted as one of the earliest recognized asymptomatic carriers of Salmonella typhi, the pathogen that causes Typhoid Fever. Because she became a cook for influential people in New York, over her career she also became a super spreader of the disease. Fifty-one to 122 deaths are directly attributed to her between 1900 and 1907.

