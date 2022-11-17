Postcards from Ukraine

Shown is a mini heat source Ukrainians are creating from coffee cans, cardboard and candle wax to help them stay warm this winter.

 Photo courtesy Bulava.org

“Bittersweet” is the only word in the English language that contains two opposites. Bitter and sweet.

For weeks, Ukrainian troops have steadily pressured Russian soldiers in the Kherson region of Ukraine to retreat. Last week, euphoric Ukrainian armed forces marched into the capital city waving flags, carrying banners and cheering as citizens poured into the streets. That is the sweet.