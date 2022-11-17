...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures
expected away from the immediate coast late Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Shown is a mini heat source Ukrainians are creating from coffee cans, cardboard and candle wax to help them stay warm this winter.
“Bittersweet” is the only word in the English language that contains two opposites. Bitter and sweet.
For weeks, Ukrainian troops have steadily pressured Russian soldiers in the Kherson region of Ukraine to retreat. Last week, euphoric Ukrainian armed forces marched into the capital city waving flags, carrying banners and cheering as citizens poured into the streets. That is the sweet.
The bitter is the discovery of the destruction, torture, death and injury that the Russians left in their wake. And, the landmines. Deactivating these “calling cards” is top priority as parks and playgrounds were favored locations to hide the explosive devices.
The bitterness continues as most Ukrainian cities have no power during the day to ration resources. And winter has arrived. Americans would shiver in November and claim it was “bitterly cold.” Ukrainians just shiver. Until now.
Bulava.org is teaching its Ukrainian volunteers to make personal warmers from scrap materials to be distributed to the nation’s troops.
Take a coffee can. Cut it in half. Hammer the rim so it is not too sharp. Cut a strip of corrugated cardboard that is equal to the height of the half-can. Roll that strip longwise until you have a tight coil that fits snugly into the can. Cardboard just below the rim. Cut one or two little rectangles of cardboard and slide it down into the coil of cardboard to serve as a wick.
Using an old-fashioned grater, grate candle stubs into slivers that will melt easily over a fire. Pour the melted wax over the contents of the can, tap the cooling can to make sure the wax gets into all the crevices.
Light it and enjoy sweet heat. For 24 hours.
Some fashion a larger can over the device, modified to allow venting and airflow out the top to balance a tin cup for hot coffee, tea or soup. Even more sweet.
Bittersweet will be the order of the day as the Ukrainian soldiers prevail and taste the sweet results of their bravery and tenacity. Bitter will be revealed in the acts of those they have vanquished. But nothing will diminish the sweetest taste of freedom for their motherland.
Bulava.org is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the people of Ukraine. Please consider a gift to this “small but mighty” organization.