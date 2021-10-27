The most fearful aspect of all authoritarian systems is unchecked power. Tyrants like Hitler, Stalin and Mao all had it. Not even the slightest pangs of conscience prevented them from killing tens of millions of people.
Petty tyrants like Bill de Blasio, Lori Lightfoot and Gavin Newsom think they have that power, too. But they don’t.
When DeBlasio ordered 160,000 New York City workers, including police and firefighters, to be vaccinated by Oct. 29 or be placed on unpaid leave, he was immediately met with the threat of non-compliance from the unions representing affected employees.
When Mayor Lightfoot ordered Chicago police officers to report their vaccination status or be fired, 3,200 of them, one-third of the Chicago police force, said they would not comply.
When Newsom ordered all children in California public and private schools to be vaccinated, he was met by a storm of protests from parents all over the state. It matters little to the governor that children under 18 account for only .072% of deaths from Covid, and that previous school closings and mask mandates he ordered have caused widespread and well-documented academic and psychological harm to the children in his state.
Undeterred by the facts, the Biden administration has announced nationwide plans to vaccinate 28 million children aged 5 to 11. It has also recommended that all schoolchildren wear masks,
Why? President Biden insisted that these actions were necessary to control what he called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.
In fact, our tyrant-in-chief had already ordered vaccinations for all government employees and federal contractors, and for employees of every company with 100 employees or more.
When Biden was told that his vaccination mandates would not pass constitutional muster, he went ahead with them anyway. When governors DeSantis and Abbott told Florida and Texas corporations and schools that they need not comply with the mandates, Biden called them enemies of the state.
The mounting crisis created by vaccine mandates is but one example of the unchecked power of government officials. There are many others, but because of limited space, I will cite just one more.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the FBI to investigate mounting protests by parents at school board meetings. When questioned about this at a congressional hearing, he admitted the only basis for taking this action was a letter from the National School Boards Association suggesting that protesting parents might be considered the equivalent of domestic terrorists.
Yet, Garland admitted he wasn’t even aware of the highly publicized case of a father loudly accusing a Virginia school board of failing to take appropriate action after his daughter had been raped by a transgender in a school bathroom. Just a local issue, he said. What justifies involving the FBI, then?
An authoritarian government doesn’t need much of an excuse to exercise its unchecked power.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.