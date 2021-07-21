Today, the influence of Muslims is getting stronger and stronger in America. They have representatives in Congress and are well-represented in other places. The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Benghazi massacre of Sept. 11, 2012, are all but forgotten. Their other deadly attacks against Christians and Americans are ignored.
Muslims’ holy book is the Quran; their law is Sharia Law. Some in politics today are ready to compromise the rules of our land and accept Sharia Law. Sharia Law is derived from the Quran. Islamic law regulates public behavior, personal behavior and private beliefs.
An infidel is a person who does not believe in religion or who adheres to a belief other than one’s own. In this case, anyone who does not believe in or conform to Islamic law as found in the Quran — i.e., Christians — is considered an infidel.
The Quran contains at least 109 verses that speak of war against nonbelievers, usually based on their status as non-Muslims. Some are quite graphic, with commands to chop off heads and fingers and kill infidels, wherever they may be hiding. Muslims who do not join the fight are called “hypocrites” and warned that Allah will send them to hell if they do not enter the slaughter.
In the spring of 1990, a Muslim mosque, the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Centre, was built in the Falls Church (Seven Corners) area of Fairfax County, Virginia. That is a highly congested area, including residential and high-rise condominiums and shopping centers. These areas are separated by Leesburg Pike, which is a large, four-lane thoroughfare.
On the opposite side of Leesburg Pike, from the residential homes, are larger roads capable of supporting parking of a large volume of vehicles. The mosque was erected in the residential area just off Leesburg Pike.
This mosque, in all of its Middle East design and splendor, could easily be compared to any of Saddam Hussein’s palaces in both cost and majesty. However, parking was inadequate for many worshippers during the multiple services held during the day. Parking became a nuisance for the surrounding community as worshippers would park in the street and block driveways.
This was also a public safety issue because of the difficulty faced by emergency vehicles. As this nuisance became more unbearable, the residents decided to petition the county to enact a restricted parking ordinance in the area. That would limit parking during designated hours to residents only and their guests. The worshippers at the Mosque were aware of this process had been filed with the zoning commission. As expected, the news was not well received.
I will paraphrase a letter sent to the Fairfax County zoning board chairman by a worshipper at the mosque. It said: “I am a practicing Muslim and worshipper at the Mosque. We are the only true religion in the world. As Muslims, it is our duty to educate, subjugate, or kill infidels that you are. There will be a day that your women will not be on the streets unveiled. I am warning you not to interfere with our worship.” This letter was signed and listed the writer’s address. My investigation found him to be a practicing medical doctor in Arlington, Virginia.
This letter was sent to the chief of police, with copies forwarded to every one of our officers as a high priority officer safety issue. This letter was taken seriously as a threat.
Suddenly, the mosque worshippers started parking on the opposite side of Leesburg Pike, where parking space was adequate. Further, they paid off-duty police officers to assist them in crossing the thoroughfare.
I assumed that intelligence overcame the negative attention they were receiving, and it was best to become low profile. I suggested, on multiple occasions, to my superiors that we have a “plant” (an undercover police officer) attend their worship services to gather information; however, this suggestion fell on deaf ears. I assume that the political machine was responsible for this. Things became quiet but not forgotten.
I kept a copy of this letter, and until the day I moved to North Carolina in June 2003, I distributed copies to officers of the Mason District Station who served this particular area. The letter was stopped from being officially distributed after the first year as things had quieted down at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center.
Later, a police major asked me why I continued to circulate the letter; didn’t I think it had been written by just a “kook” or “radical” who did not represent the Muslim community? My response was that only one “kook” or “radical” was all it took to cost our officers their lives. Time would prove me correct regarding my assessment of that mosque and its worshipers.
Anwar al-Awlaki was reported to be an al-Qaeda regional commander and a past Imam (male prayer leader) at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Centre. Further, he was also the Muslim chaplain at George Washington University. He appeared on law enforcement’s radar when federal investigators discovered three of the 9/11 hijackers had attended the same mosque in Virginia. He was described as a spiritual adviser to Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi (two of the 9/11 hijackers who were on the airliner that hit the Pentagon). One of the hijackers reportedly moved to Fairfax when al-Awlaki did. It can be concluded that he, too, was a worshipper at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Centre.
There are two active Muslim tyrants in the U.S. Congress. They are Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. They are incredibly vocal in spewing their hate for the values that made us great and supporting true Muslim beliefs.
Omar has said that on 9/11, “some people did something.” She also rants that Muslims need to “raise hell.” Omar and Tlaib, and their Muslim communities, are strongly pushing for the acceptance of Sharia Law.
Some argue that Muslims are a peaceful and loving people. I say that they are not. History speaks for itself. America should never submit or support any politician that promotes Sharia Law or the beliefs of the Quran.
President Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, said: “The Bible is the one supreme revelation of the meaning of life, the nature of God, and spiritual nature and needs of men. America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify that devotion to the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of the Holy Scripture.”
God bless America.