...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Wait for the facts, evidence if you don't want to be duped
Long ago, when I was a rookie at the Virginia State Police Academy, one of our sergeants told us never to believe anything we hear and only half of what we see.
I have lived by this advice for all of my adult life. Sadly, there is a word today that is alive and well and means just the opposite of integrity. It’s “dupe.” This word is used both as a noun and a verb. As a noun, it means one who is easily deceived or cheated. As a verb, it means to deceive or defraud easily — to make someone a dupe.
In other words, duping has no association with honesty or integrity. Quite the opposite. Facts are not considered. Dishonest advantage is pursued for several personal reasons. Lying and unfounded gossip is usually the messenger. In other words, duping another is never done by any respectful method.
Keep in mind that duping is not necessarily the action of a non-friend. It’s heartrending that our elected politicians, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Christians, and even pastors, may engage in non-truths to carry out their agendas. Any of them may use our friends against us. Most sad is that long-established relationships may suffer and friendships become divided.
Recently, someone believed to be a friend headed to the homes of friends on a mission to fool them. The person claimed to be telling the truth, but had no facts to back up what they were saying. One visited resident asked: “Has the target been spoken with, allowing all facts to be considered?” The answer was no. The attempt to dupe this person and spread gossip failed. The intended target of this sham is to be respected and thanked for demanding the whole truth.
Those supporting duping (by their silence) are just as guilty as the initial perpetrator. Sadly, anyone who would be a voice for such a deceitful person loses any credibility they may have had. Maybe the time has come for all involved to look in the mirror.
Thomas Jefferson, our third president of the United States, wrote: “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and a third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart and, in time, depraves all its good dispositions.”
I want to recommend to all what I learned from the sergeant at the Virginia State Police Academy. When making accurate decisions, believe nothing you hear and half of what you see until convincing evidence, testimony, and other undebatable facts are presented.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.