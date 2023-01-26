Long ago, when I was a rookie at the Virginia State Police Academy, one of our sergeants told us never to believe anything we hear and only half of what we see.

I have lived by this advice for all of my adult life. Sadly, there is a word today that is alive and well and means just the opposite of integrity. It’s “dupe.” This word is used both as a noun and a verb. As a noun, it means one who is easily deceived or cheated. As a verb, it means to deceive or defraud easily — to make someone a dupe.