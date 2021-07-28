One of the better mini-series I have ever watched is “Band of Brothers” that first aired on HBO in 2001. It follows the men of a paratrooper company from initial training through the end of World War II in Europe. There is classic line near the end that has stuck with me since.
Dick Winters is a subordinate to company commander Herbert Sobol early on; and, there is constant conflict between the two. Sobol is later transferred out, with Dick rising to the rank of major during combat. They cross paths later and Capt. Sobol ignored the major. Winters stops him and says “Captain Sobol, we salute the rank not the man.”
We are blessed in America as we have the freedom to speak our mind. This freedom, guaranteed by the Dick Winters of the past, does not give us the right to disrespect positions however. You can criticize presidents, congressmen, governors, mayors, council members, police, or trash collectors; but, you must respect and “salute the rank..
Years ago I worked high school and college games as a football referee. I knew that every decision I made would be criticized by at least half of the spectators. You knew the only friends you had that game were the others wearing striped shirts.
After each game both coaches were required to submit grades to the league office on the officiating crew. Low grades and comments were forwarded to the crew for evaluation. Some could get ugly; but, most were constructively critical to specific calls or rule interpretations while being respectable to the crew in general. These were the veteran coaches with class.
It doesn’t matter whether it is in government, military, sports, or whatever. You can be judgmental of the individual, holding the position; but, we must respect the position. The position is permanent but the holder is temporary.
There can’t be a better example than the last several years in American politics.
You can feel as you wish about the man that is now serving or the ones in office previously; but, you must respect the office of the President of the United States of America. Another perfect example is the view some take of our law enforcement. These underpaid public servants risk life and limb daily for our welfare and safety.
Yet they are hated, spit upon, and even murdered randomly for the questionable force used by a minuscule few.
To this point I have talked about respect for others. Let’s not overlook the importance of self-respect. Without that you cannot have respect for others. Recently, we have seen an increase in violence in our inner cities. Regardless of their excuse, it is my opinion it is a lack of respect for themselves that they extend to others.
There is an old story of a hardworking fishing village. The fishermen would go out every morning for their catch and return in the evening. They would watch the gulls out at sea and marvel at how far they would go out and how long they would stay.
Upon their return to shore, the fisherman would sort their catch and start throwing discarded fish overboard to them. Over time the gulls quit going out to fish for themselves and just hung around the dock for the handouts. They grew to demand it and became belligerent if ignored.
I close by repeating Dick Winter’s line for emphasis. ”We salute the rank not the man.” Our future depends on it.
God bless and have a great day.