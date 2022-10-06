Damon Circosta

It’s election season again and while the thermometer is dropping, it feels like the temperature is rising. It is truly a blessing to live in a country where people are passionate about their government. As with the past several elections, emotions will run high.

We seem to be living through an era of high conflict, yet our founding documents talk of things like forming a more perfect union. Our original motto was E Pluribus Unum (one from many).

Damon Circosta is the Chair of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, a bipartisan State Agency that oversees voting in North Carolina.