Today, most parents are focused on the sexual indoctrination of young children as young as 5 in our public schools. Many of these children go on to college. What is known about their college professors? What influence and impact do these professors have on our children? What are their values? Would parents approve of them?
Children graduate from high school and enter colleges or universities. That is another level of their educational development and exposure. There, they are exposed to their professors who are PhDs in particular fields. These professors have tremendous impact on these students.
College professors communicate much of who they are by their demeanor, mannerisms, body language, and what they do not publicly say. That is just another form of indoctrination, aside from curricula, if students have not been adequately prepared by their parents. Today, many parents would not accept professors being responsible for educating their children.
One such professor has made headlines — Allyn Walker, a former professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University. Walker, who identifies as transgender, had been employed at ODU since 2019.
Professor Walker authored a book, “A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.” Walker insisted it’s crucial to use that terminology instead of “pedophile” because it is less stigmatizing.
Walker stated: “A lot of people when they hear the term ‘pedophile,’ they automatically assume that means a sex offender, and that isn’t true. And it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions towards minors.”
Walker argues that the term “minor-attracted persons” — or MAPS — suggests to some that it is acceptable to be attracted to children. However, labeling anyone wholly by their sexual desires does not indicate anything about their morality.
Walker said: “From my perspective, there is no morality or immorality attached to attraction to anyone because no one can control who they’re attracted to at all. In other words, it’s not who we’re attracted to that’s either OK or not OK. It’s our behaviors to that attraction that are either OK or not OK.”
Walker said: “Child sex is Never OK, but having sexual urges toward children isn’t necessarily wrong, as long as those carnal desires aren’t acted upon.”
Walker continued: “We have a tendency to want to categorize people with these attractions as evil or morally corrupt. But we’re talking about non-offending MAPs; these are people who have an attraction they didn’t ask for.”
Walker said: “Non-offending MAPS by definition do not sexually abuse children, thus making their behavior clearly distinct from that of pedophiles. So their behaviors are normal. But they’re still being subjected to the idea that they’re bad people, and they’ve often internalized themselves.”
Walker said he wanted to be clear: “child sexual abuse is an inexcusable crime.”
Some students at Old Dominion University said they were disturbed by Walker’s comments. One student commented: “Honestly, it sounds gross. Just because you’re not acting on it, to acknowledge it is weird and not OK at all. It just feels uncomfortable to know someone like that is on campus.”
A petition was signed by more than 14,000 people calling for Walker’s termination. The petition read: “We want to be clear that this is pedophilia and should not be considered a sexual preference.”
However, more than 60 ODU professors signed a letter to ODU’s administration defending Walker’s “important and ground-breaking” scholarship.
After ODU officials distanced themselves from the professor, placing him on administrative leave, Walker resigned. Walker is now employed at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He now lives in Perquimans County.