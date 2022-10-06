During the early 1960s, a popular folk group, The Kingston Trio, performed the hit song, “Where Have All The Flowers Gone.”
This song made me ask, where have all of today’s leaders gone? Abraham Lincoln said: “I can promote a colonel to the rank of general, but that won’t make him a leader. Leaders create themselves.”
What are some of the typical traits of effective leaders? First of all, they must be effective communicators. Good leaders are excellent communicators who clearly and concisely explain problems and solutions. They know when to talk and when to listen. Leaders can communicate on different levels: one-on-one, by telephone, email, etc. They must be able to reason logically, make decisions, and convey their thoughts.
A leader also must be accountable and responsible. They hold themselves accountable and take responsibility for their actions and mistakes. They support and encourage individuality while abiding by organizational structure, rules and policies.
Great leaders are also visionaries. They must be long-term thinkers. They plan for the future through concrete and quantifiable goals. They understand the need for continuous change and are open to trying new approaches to solve problems or improve processes.
Leaders are self-motivated and can keep going to reach goals despite setbacks. Good leaders try their best to exceed — not just meet — expectations. A leader must be willing to do everything asked of others and more.
Timing is important. A good leader has a combination of alertness, imagination and foresight. They must be able to hang on five minutes longer and inspire others. A leader must be willing to take chances and be ready to experiment.
They must be confident. Virtually all good leaders share the trait of confidence. They can make tough decisions and lead with authority. By being confident, leaders can reassure and inspire others, establish open communication and encourage teamwork. No one else will believe in a mission if a leader does not believe in it themselves.
Leaders are typically people-oriented and team players. They foster a team culture, involve others in decision-making and show concern for each team member. By being people-oriented, leaders can energize and motivate others. By making each feel vital to the team’s success, they secure the best efforts from each team member.
They are emotionally stable. Leaders exercise reasonable control and regulation over their behavior, tolerate frustration and stress, and cope with changes in an environment without an intense emotional reaction.
A good leader must also possess a firm code of ethics, a strong sense of Integrity, and moral character.
Bad leaders, on other hand, are too bossy. They are usually autocrats who push “their way or the highway.” They often filibuster meetings, not allowing attendees to have feedback. They are fearful of change. Bad leaders do not communicate effectively. They may be unwilling or unable to speak effectively.
Bad leaders typically do not respect the input of others. They dismiss ideas other than their own. They do not like being disagreed with. They will make false accusations to discredit their followers, intending to shut them down. They seek “yes” people who will support them when there would be no support from anyone else.
Bad leaders are also inconsistent, and prone to blame others rather than accept responsibility for their actions. They are indecisive.
Sadly, “yes” people are often dubbed with unearned recognition as leaders. It discredits and disrespects legitimate leaders.
Bad leaders lack integrity and operate by “the ends justify the means” methods, even if they are illegal.
Leaders must earn respect from their subordinates. I have always believed that employees can either make or break their leader at some point. Truthfulness and integrity are essential in leadership,
Today, there is one example of deception that stands out. Leaders and others take oaths of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the laws of the land. There is a current trend to disregard these oaths and circumvent and ignore laws as a way to deceive constituents.
Some of the most remarkable leaders that I have been blessed with knowing were peer group leaders. They did not have college degrees but had the commonsense abilities to lead their peers and accomplish goals.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.