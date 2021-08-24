The Hertford Police Department has gone the way of the Dodo bird and curb feelers on a car. Town protection is now handled by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department. This highly debated and controversial move is now a reality.
Why did it happen? My guess in two words would be “protection” and “money.” There were many questioning their confidence in the Hertford police’s ability to provide timely and necessary protection. In fairness, they were usually understaffed as a result of the second concern, money.
I can’t count the number of police chiefs the town has had in my 20-plus years here; nor can I remember the name of a single one. The sign on the door could have read “Current Occupant.”
By comparison, there have been two sheriffs during that same period. Eric Tilley was here when we came, and was replaced by Shelby White when Tilley retired. My dealings with that office have been minimal, thank God, but I have always been impressed with their professional and courteous demeanor.
For an outsider looking in, I am going out on a limb to say this was a positive move and benefit to all. Mergers are commonplace today. To me, this is simply a joining together to benefit all parties and, especially, residents of both.
I don’t know much about a lot of things; but I have experience in mergers. During my professional career I was involved in acquiring companies and being acquired myself.
It appears that our change is working. That doesn’t surprise me as I’ve seen it work elsewhere before. Did you ever hear of a Mayberry police officer? Law enforcement in that town and county was ably handled by an unarmed sheriff and one inept deputy. I know that was a TV program in the 60s; but television then was like the internet now. If you saw it there it had to be true.
What’s next? Would it be a stretch to think that the town may sell its electric department to Albemarle EMC? I have their service and am pleased with it. We have minimal outages and I feel their rates are fair.
There are just the two of us in our household, but our usage is higher than it could be. My wife is the most knowledge person I know but still has trouble with switches. She’s got the “On” down pat; but, she has difficulty with “Off.” She even leaves the TV on for our cat when we go out. Personally, I think too much of today’s TV is bad for an 18-year-old.
Water, sewage, and trash collection, could also fall like dominos to the point that all services would be county provided. Hertford would then return to the quaint little friendly village that it probably was once and hopes to be again. Unlike their rural neighbors, town residents pay both town and county taxes. These changes could possibly reduce their tax and utility burden.
Now that I’m on a roll, let’s go for the brass ring. Should we look into adding a seat or two on the county Board of Commissioners and eliminate the Town Council? On second thought, that may not be a good idea. By comparison, the county board meetings lack the entertainment value of the town’s. I’ve seen divorce hearings that were more civil.
It is just something to think about; but, as usual, no one cares about what I think anyhow. God bless and have a great day.