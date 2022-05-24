I didn’t know what a picky eater was until I started school. We would go through the lunch line and some kids would turn up their nose and say, “I am not eating that.”
I was raised in the country and you ate what was put on the table or you went hungry. There were things at the cafeteria that I had not seen before and I thought it was a good change from the meat and potatoes I got at home.
Even today, I am not hard to please. I will eat and enjoy most anything except liver and SPAM. Liver looks so good with onions and gravy, but I just can’t get past the smell and taste.
I don’t know what is in SPAM and probably would not want to know anyhow. The same can be said of bologna, hot dogs and several other so-called meat products. I like and eat them regardless. Now SPAM is a different story.
It was forbidden in my house and I am on the doorstep of 80 years old and have never eaten it. I might like it; but, I will never know.
My father was the reason and, out of respect, I have avoided it even after his passing. This goes back to the year before I was born. He was in the army and his was one of the first divisions to go to England in preparation for the invasion of Nazi held Western Europe.
His unit was over there several months before logistics were in place to provide hot American food and service personnel to feed the troops. They were fed by the Brits during this interval.
He claimed they got SPAM and Brussel Sprouts just about every meal. There are a ton of ways SPAM can be served and he claimed they served each and every one of them. One day, to his delight, mail from home caught up with them.
He had a big box from my mother and he dove head first to see what good food she had sent. On the top was, you guessed it, a can of SPAM. I think he still holds the world’s record for the distance a can of SPAM can be thrown.
The rest of the box was long underwear, socks, blankets, etc. to combat the cold, damp English weather they were dealing with without proper winter wear. There was not a cake, cookie, candy bar or anything edible.
He had planned to skip chow that night and enjoy his “care package” from home. Instead, he had to fall in line for another meal of you know what. He was, by nature, a gentle Christian man; but, could get ugly at the mere mention of that product sixty years later.
He felt the same way about Brussel Sprouts. I never ate them at home. I later tried them and found I liked them, and still do. We made a point to not serve them when he visited or when we ate out together.
My father had a great appetite and ate three squares a day for most of his life. That was the way he grew up with eggs and bacon or sausage at breakfast to start the day.
Old people called the mid-day meal dinner and what we call dinner now was supper. He had to have at least one meat and two vegetables at each of those meals. Just don’t serve SPAM and Brussel Sprouts.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.