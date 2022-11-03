russian missle

While some may see scrap metal from a Russian rocket in the street, Ukrainians see a source of heat and a stove.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

What the Russians giveth, the Ukrainians taketh away, and once again, show their incredible creativity and resilience.

The major news networks tend to focus on the large cities, industrial regions and commercial zones in Ukraine. Yet, one third of Ukraine’s citizens live in rural communities. They are especially hard-hit by the lack of heat and electricity. And winter is coming.