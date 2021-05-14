Usually, when I start working on the week’s newspaper, I have a list of interviews and other things I have to do in order to get things done.
Sometimes it all comes together just the way I planned. Sometimes that higher power that guides our lives — God, fate, whatever you call it — has other plans.
On a recent Wednesday, we watched my daughter compete in her first track meet as a John A. Holmes High school student-athlete.
I planned to go home afterward and clean just enough to make the house look a little more presentable. But God said, ‘I need your family to be a part of something.’
That something led us down some windy Chowan County roads to a Piney Woods Friends Meeting in Belvidere. The Quaker congregation has sat in the pews of their beautiful white church, that has an arched walking bridge in front of it, since 1794.
I wasn’t there for a history lesson about Quaker architecture or Colonial-era customs, something you’d probably hear in Edenton during a walking tour. I was there because Darryl Strawberry was there. God wanted me to listen.
I knew Darryl was a famous baseball player, as I often watched him play on television with my dad during the weekends. I kind of followed his career, but I didn’t know much about him.
While there, I saw people from Perquimans and Chowan counties sit under these majestic pine trees on a slightly cool evening and listen to Darryl speak.
We saw one of our youngest son’s teachers who remarked on how tall he had gotten since she had him in kindergarten. We braved the gnats, which were probably cousins of the ones in Rocky Hock. I noticed that if you’re engaged in what you’re doing, like everyone was at this event, you barely notice the gnats.
At the end of his speech, Darryl invited people to come up to the stage so he could pray over them. By this time, tears streamed down my cheeks. I wasn’t full-on sobbing, but very moved. It was like God talked to Darryl and said, “There’s this person and her family I need you to reach. Say this for me.” And Darryl said it. The message was loud and clear.
After hesitating a bit, I got in front of that stage and prayed. I don’t remember exactly what I prayed for, but I remember feeling energized and unburdened. I still feel it now. I don’t know about my kids, but I could tell that something sparked in them. As a parent, seeing those ah-ha moments in my kids make me appreciate life.
Looking back to earlier that day, God gave me a hint of what was coming that evening. A newcomer to Edenton noted that before moving here, she followed the Chowan Herald’s social media presence to get a feel for the town. What she saw put her mind at ease. She became confident that her family was doing the right thing.
My family is here because God wanted us to be here.
Perquimans Weekly and the Chowan Herald are in the business of delivering the news. How we do that — newspapers, magazines, online, etc. — is secondary. Because of the skills of my husband and myself, we’ve helped the newspaper reach more people. We’re helping it move into the modern age. Someone, somewhere knew the newspaper needed us.
We also are here to find a Bridge column to run for Sam Hardy’s grandmother. I’m still working this and hope to start running it in the near future.
We’re here to distribute old newspapers that help the animal shelter pad the floors of its cages and help people protect their prized possessions during a move.
As a family, we are here to witness special moments in Perquimans and Chowan counties and let the residents help us guide our children’s lives. We just happen to be lucky enough to be able to record this impact on us and others through the newspaper.
This past weekend, I wasn’t able to cover several community events because of family activities. I listened to my oldest son and the rest of the Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School bands for the first time this year. I watched my youngest son and his Cub Scout friends race their pinewood derby cars, make birdhouses and get their end-of-the-year awards.
Seeing families and friends come together has been a real treat. Seeing kids who we’ve featured in the paper since kindergarten be big enough to try a power drill, with the help of an adult, is pretty special. Seeing kids, who were making their way through middle school a few short years ago, receive honors as a JAHHS student ... O how time is flying a little too fast.
Earlier this week, someone talked to me about the words of his grandmother, a lifelong resident of Hertford. She always told him, “Remember you’re doing the Lord’s work.” God gave us talents and a reason to be here. It may not be popular or the most glamorous role, but if you’re using that talent to the best of your ability, the rest falls into place.
If you haven’t found your niche in this neck of the woods yet, keep an open mind and open heart. Doors tend to open to when you least expect.
We hope you have a great week. We’ll be seeing you around the Cupola.