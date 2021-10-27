I remember so well as a child how much I was impressed with adults who were identified as “The Honorable.” Who were these people? What were their qualifications to be entitled to be recognized as “The Honorable?” What did they do to earn such prestigious recognition?
Where did the term “The Honorable” originate? “The Honorable” is a recognition of honor in the United Kingdom, the countries of the Commonwealth, and the United States. It is taken from the French honorable and ultimately derived from the Latin honorable (“worthy of honour”). The term applies to a person with a high position, worthy of respect, or of high morals. For example, at a local level, a mayor and sheriff are always “The Honorable.” At some locations, other elected officials are “The Honorable” by local tradition.
Under the rules of etiquette, the president, vice president, members of both houses of Congress, governors of states, members of state legislatures, and mayors are accorded the title of “The Honorable.” In addition, anyone appointed to the office, nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate is also accorded the title.
Also included are members of the president’s Cabinet and sub-Cabinet such as deputies and undersecretaries, administrators, members, and commissioners of various independent agencies, councils, commissions and boards. Federal judges, ambassadors of the U.S., U.S. attorneys, U.S. marshals, the Architect of the Capitol, the Librarian of Congress, and the Public Printer of the United States, and appointed inspectors general, are all referred to by the title.
As an old, retired police officer, I reflect on “The Honorable” as the judge, the sheriff, and the court clerk. But, from a personal standpoint, what do they represent? By what qualities of the word “Honorable” do they govern themselves? What qualities of any politician, from the President of The United States down, represent the definition of “Honorable”?
As an adjective, “honorable” means bringing or worthy of honor. Synonyms are morally correct, honest, moral, ethical, principled righteous, right-minded, having integrity, decent, respected, respectable, venerable, virtuous, good, upstanding, upright, worthy, noble, high-principled, fair, just, truthful, trustworthy, law-abiding, incorruptible, reliable, reputable, dependable, faithful, illustrious, distinguished, eminent, outstanding, admirable, glorious, prestigious, notable, and creditable.
Those honored with the title “The Honorable” have been elected or have appointed others who carry this distinguished recognition; they have taken oaths of office. This oath includes supporting our Constitution and the laws of the land, in addition to the specifics of their office.
What qualities of being honorable do they honestly represent? Do they gain our respect and trust as “The Honorable?”