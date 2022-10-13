With less than a month to go before the mid-term elections, Republicans can taste victory, as polls indicate momentum in their direction. All the key issues favor them: the economy, inflation, illegal immigration and rising crime top the list of issues motivating likely voters, while abortion, climate change and Trump’s malfeasance seem to be fading for Democrats.

Unless something drastic — like the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine — overshadows domestic issues, betting odds point to a Republican Congress in January.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.