...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With the arrival of some December-esque temperatures this week, it’s about that time to start thinking about winter heating costs in an era of inflation.
Electricity prices have jumped at least 16 percent in the last year. The culprit? Mostly higher priced natural gas, which fuels about 40 percent of the nation’s energy.
The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) estimates that the average American household saw their electric bill rise from around $450 last summer to $600 this summer. That doesn’t take into account winter costs, which usually go higher.
NEADA’s cost estimate for electric heat generation this winter? $1,328 per household for the season. That’s 6.9 percent higher than last January and 11.5 percent higher than in January 2021. It’s also $257 higher than ten years ago in 2012.
For lower-income workers who barely make enough to put food on the table (North Carolina’s minimum wage has not risen in 14 years), heating costs can be crippling, leading some to lower their thermostats to frigid temperatures just to stay afloat financially.
For the six-in-ten families whose heat comes directly from natural gas, the increase in heating costs could be even greater, up to $952 per household versus $709 last winter and $573 the winter before. A 66 percent increase over the last two years!
Heating oil and propane will rise even higher, up to $1,828 and $2,115 per household this winter, respectively.
NEADA told NPR last month that more than 20 million families have fallen behind on their utility bills. The average amount owed by families for utilities in America? $792 — nearly double what it was before the pandemic began in 2020.
Add in the already high costs of food (egg prices are up 40 percent over 2021), scarce shelves, high rent costs and (once again) rising fuel prices and many people are in for a rough winter.
Some economists also see a recession looming on the horizon, if we are not already in one now. It feels like a perfect storm.
Other higher than normal costs going into the winter include new vehicles, appliances and electronics.
Rising energy costs are linked to the war in Ukraine – which has disrupted flows of natural gas to Europe – and a hot summer in the U.S., which caused electric companies to draw down their supplies of natural gas, the NEADA says.
There is one silver lining though. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is anticipating a warmer than average winter for much of the southeast. However, the jet stream can always prove forecasts wrong – as was proven last January when nearly every weekend brought a storm, sub-freezing temperatures and/or snow.
Always be prepared for winter! Make sure your home is weatherized, check on loved ones, keep pets inside whenever it’s cold and keep an eye on the thermostat for newborns or the elderly.
Caulking windows, doors and other places where cold air may be seeping into your home can help keep your spaces warm.
Lastly, check with your utility company on whether they offer levelized billing. Under levelized billing, each monthly bill is the rolling average of your electric usage for the most recent 12 months. This helps prevent drastic bills during very cold or very hot months, when HVAC systems are used constantly.
If anyone has difficulties paying their utility bills this upcoming winter, call your local Social Services office, local town or county for assistance programs, the Economic Improvement Council (252-482-4458) or do a quick web search for utility assistance in northeast North Carolina.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.